en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action

On the eve of a momentous derby match at the CBS Arena, Coventry City Football Club has taken a firm stance against the distasteful actions of a handful of individuals who brazenly displayed offensive banners on M6 motorway bridges. The banners, which were targeted at Leicester City supporters, made cruel jabs at the heart-wrenching helicopter crash of 2018. This tragedy claimed the lives of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other individuals, and its memory still casts a somber shadow over the football community.

Club’s Denouncement and Actions

Coventry City FC swiftly issued a resounding statement denouncing the insensitive behavior. The Club emphasized that such actions have no place in football, a sport that thrives on camaraderie, respect, and shared love for the game. The errant individuals involved in this incident have been declared persona non grata at the Club and face strict bans. Coventry City has taken a pledge to collaborate with West Midlands Police to identify these individuals and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.

Law and Order Take Precedence

A Coventry City FC Police account was quick to highlight that there are stringent laws against such offensive displays. The force is now committed to working alongside the Club to bring the responsible parties to justice.

Leicester City’s Response

Leicester City also expressed profound disappointment at the disrespectful actions of a minority of fans. The Club stated that such behavior starkly contrasts with the values of respect and unity that football, at its core, represents. Coventry City’s swift and decisive action was met with appreciation by Leicester City, who confirmed their intention to work in unison with authorities to identify and respond to the offenders.

In the midst of the turmoil, Coventry City boss, Mark Robins, has made a January signing and hinted at the possibility of more business in the transfer window. This serves as a reminder that while football is profoundly affected by such egregious actions, the essence of the game – its drive, ambition, and relentless pursuit of excellence – continues undeterred.

0
Crime Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
20 seconds ago
Actor John McManus Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges
John McManus, a 51-year-old actor famed for his role in the BBC reality TV show ‘The Traitors,’ was embroiled in a violent altercation at The Ship On The Shore restaurant in Leigh in May 2023. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when McManus, who was partaking in wine with a friend, was requested
Actor John McManus Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges
Kansas Man's Arrest in Belize Sparks Legal Dispute Over Evidence Legality
15 mins ago
Kansas Man's Arrest in Belize Sparks Legal Dispute Over Evidence Legality
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
15 mins ago
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
Nigerian Army's 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA
1 min ago
Nigerian Army's 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA
Police Shootings in the US: A Grim Toll of 1,153 Lives in 2023
3 mins ago
Police Shootings in the US: A Grim Toll of 1,153 Lives in 2023
Elderly Man Arrested for Killing Grandson with Arrow in Bomet County
11 mins ago
Elderly Man Arrested for Killing Grandson with Arrow in Bomet County
Latest Headlines
World News
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
23 seconds
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
36 seconds
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
37 seconds
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
38 seconds
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
43 seconds
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
49 seconds
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
56 seconds
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
3 mins
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
5 mins
Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app