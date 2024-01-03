Covenant Women’s Basketball: A Tough Loss against Berea and Hope for the Future

It was a night of intense competition as the Covenant women’s basketball team squared off against the formidable Berea, the reigning conference champions. The game, which marked the commencement of Covenant’s conference play for the new year, culminated in a 63-50 defeat for Covenant, despite a spirited start and a valiant effort.

Strong Start, Tough Competition

In a display of tenacity and skill, Karis McIntosh opened the game for Covenant with a swift three-pointer following a steal, setting the tone for the initial minutes of the game. Breezy Savage followed suit, sinking another three-pointer to give Covenant an early lead. However, Berea proved their mettle, quickly closing the gap and ending the first quarter with a 19-13 lead.

The Turning Point

The second quarter posed a significant challenge for Covenant. Berea went on a 15-0 run, leaving Covenant trailing 34-14 at halftime. Despite Covenant’s best efforts, they found themselves at the mercy of Berea’s relentless offense.

A Fight to the Finish

Undeterred by the halftime deficit, Covenant rallied in the second half, with McIntosh, Savage, Rilee Smith, and Ella Grace Squires contributing points. However, Berea, with an 8-point run to close the third quarter, maintained their lead. Abby Witt also put points on the board for Covenant in the final quarter, but it was not enough to overcome the significant deficit.

With this game in the rearview mirror, Covenant now sets its sights on the upcoming match against Huntingdon at home on Friday at 3 p.m., where they hope to bounce back from this loss and secure a win.