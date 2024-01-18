Court Victory for Newman School Coach Randy Livingston Against LHSAA Suspension

In a significant victory, Randy Livingston, the esteemed basketball coach of Newman School, has triumphed against a suspension imposed on him by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA). The suspension, which was slapped on Livingston in December, had its roots in charges of player recruitment transgressions, leading to a harsh ban for a year on the seasoned coach. In a ripple effect, the school was mandated to forfeit all its matches from the previous three seasons, which included two prestigious state championships.

Advertisment

Livingston Fights Back

Livingston, however, rose to the occasion to challenge the LHSAA's verdict, contending that his right to due process was violated and he was not given a fair chance to defend himself against the allegations. In a significant turn of events, Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Monique Barial has now issued a preliminary injunction favoring Livingston, thus allowing him to continue his coaching responsibilities. The judge's ruling serves as a temporary shield, protecting the school's victories and state titles from being forfeited until a further hearing is scheduled. The date for this hearing, however, remains undetermined.

Livingston's Stellar Basketball Legacy

Advertisment

Livingston is not just another name in the basketball industry. He is a former basketball luminary who has played at Newman, LSU, and even in the NBA. Gibby Andey, Livingston's legal representative, expressed his satisfaction over the judgement. Andey affirmed that the ruling allows Livingston to coach 'as if the charges that should have never been brought, were never brought.'

A Reprieve, But Uncertainty Looms

While the preliminary injunction provides a temporary relief to Livingston and the Newman School, the specter of uncertainty looms with no set date for the next hearing. For now, the coach and the school can savor their reprieve, but the final outcome remains to be seen. The case poses serious questions about the LHSAA's procedures and the rights of those accused of violations. It is a reminder that due process is a fundamental right, even in the world of high school sports, and that the truth is often more complex than initial allegations might suggest.