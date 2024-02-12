Country Stars Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Zach Bryan Set to Illuminate Iowa with Post-Super Bowl Performances

In the electrifying atmosphere of Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, but the thrill wasn't confined to the football field. A constellation of stars descended upon the event, adding their own sparkle to the celebrations. Among them were Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Paul Rudd, and Ice Spice, but it was country sensations Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Zach Bryan who stole the show with their post-Super Bowl plans.

Advertisment

Country Stars Set to Illuminate Iowa

Fresh from the excitement of the Super Bowl, these country music mavericks are set to light up stages across Iowa in a series of much-anticipated performances. Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Zach Bryan, all spotted at the Super Bowl, have announced their plans to perform in the Hawkeye State, much to the delight of their fans.

Luke Combs: Racing Ahead to Newton and the IndyCar Race Weekend

Advertisment

First up is Luke Combs, who will be performing at the Iowa Speedway in Newton on May 20. Known for hits like "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Forever After All," Combs is no stranger to the stage. But this time, he's trading the concert hall for the racetrack. His performance will be part of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend, an event that combines high-speed racing with live music. It's a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy Combs' heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals against the backdrop of one of the most exhilarating motorsports events of the year.

Jelly Roll: Tailgating in Clinton and Taking Over the Iowa State Fair

Next is Jelly Roll, who has two performances lined up in Iowa. First, he'll be taking the stage at the Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival in Clinton on June 17. This annual event is a celebration of country music, cold beer, and good times. With his raw and honest songwriting, Jelly Roll is sure to captivate the crowd and set the tone for a memorable weekend.

Advertisment

Following his performance in Clinton, Jelly Roll will head to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in Des Moines on August 18. This iconic venue has hosted a long list of legendary performers, and Jelly Roll is poised to add his name to that prestigious roster. His unique blend of country, hip-hop, and rock is guaranteed to resonate with the diverse audience at the Iowa State Fair.

Zach Bryan: Bringing His Heartland Sound to Des Moines

Rounding out the trio of country stars is Zach Bryan, who will be performing at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on October 7. With his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, Bryan has quickly become a favorite among country music fans. His performance in Des Moines is part of his ongoing tour, which has been met with widespread acclaim.

Advertisment

From Super Bowl 58 to the stages of Iowa, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Zach Bryan are embarking on a musical journey that promises to captivate audiences and create unforgettable memories. As they bring their unique sounds and stories to the Hawkeye State, fans can look forward to a year filled with incredible live performances.

Performance Details:

Luke Combs: Iowa Speedway, Newton - May 20

Advertisment

Jelly Roll: Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival, Clinton - June 17

Jelly Roll: Iowa State Fair Grandstand, Des Moines - August 18

Zach Bryan: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines - October 7

In a world where music transcends boundaries and unites people, these country stars are set to leave their mark on Iowa. Their performances are more than just concerts; they're an opportunity to connect, to share in the joy of music, and to create lasting memories.