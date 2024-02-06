Countdown Begins: Last Chance to Grab GTA Online's Bravado Verlierer at 30% Off

For all the speed enthusiasts and GTA Online players, it's time to gear up as the popular two-seater sports car, the Bravado Verlierer, is currently on sale with a massive 30% discount until Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The Bravado Verlierer, an exquisite blend of power and style, draws its design inspiration from the TVR Sagaris and the Wiesmann GT MF5. The car is known for its curved, elegant design and aerodynamic profile that adds to its overall appeal.

Exclusivity Meets Affordability

The current sale is in sync with the weekly event in Los Santos and is part of the ongoing weekly sale slated to end with the next GTA Online update on February 8, 2024. Players have less than 48 hours to capitalize on this offer and bag the car at a reduced price of $486,500, thus making a saving of around $208,500. This is indeed a golden opportunity for players, as the Verlierer is also one of the vehicles marked for removal from GTA Online after the sale concludes.

Performance that Counts

While the Verlierer may not hold the title of the fastest car in the game, it still boasts a top speed of 121.75 mph. According to tests conducted by Broughy1322, it can complete a lap in a remarkable 1:05.659, making it a worthy contender in the circuit.

Grand Theft Auto 6: Adding to the Excitement

The anticipation surrounding the release of the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 is already creating a buzz among players. This adds an extra layer of excitement, making the limited-time offer of grabbing the Verlierer even more attractive.