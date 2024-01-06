Could Kelly Olynyk Return to Boston Celtics? CLNS Media Weighs In

The Boston Celtics’ potential trade for Utah Jazz center, Kelly Olynyk, has become a hot topic in recent NBA discussions. Kelly Olynyk, presently delivering a standout season with the Jazz, could be on his way back to Boston, stirring a diverse array of opinions among fans and analysts alike. The heart of the conversation revolves around the various trade options, the matching of Olynyk’s salary, and the potential impact on the Celtics’ roster.

Tracking the Big Man’s Journey

The Celtics, according to multiple reports, are keeping a close watch on Olynyk’s performance, indicating a growing interest in bringing him back to Boston. This keen interest, however, is not devoid of challenges. Matching Olynyk’s salary in a potential trade deal is one of the significant hurdles that need to be crossed.

Insights from the Experts

In an enlightening discussion on the Garden Report, streamed live on YouTube after each Celtics game, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon delved into the possibility of the Celtics trading for Olynyk. They also explored various other potential trade options, weighing the pros and cons of each scenario, and debated which Celtics players should be considered untouchable in trade negotiations.

A Glimpse into the Trade Scenario

While the discussions continue to unfold, the potential trade scenario and the various factors involved have been the subject of in-depth analysis. The experts have provided an insightful overview of the possible trade, the involved challenges, and the potential implications for the Celtics.

