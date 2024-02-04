Côte Saint-Luc Hockey Weekend: Fostering Community Spirit and Promoting Hockey

In the heart of the Greater Montreal Area, the third annual hockey weekend, hosted by the Côte Saint-Luc Minor Hockey Association, encapsulated the spirit of community and love for the game. The event, held at the Samuel Moskovitch Arena, drew an enthusiastic crowd of players between seven to 18 years old, from local teams and beyond. Its primary aim, however, stretched beyond the boundaries of the rink; it was to foster community spirit, promote hockey, and raise funds for several charitable causes.

Tripling Participation Through Community Engagement

Matthew Cutler, the president of the association, shared glowing reports about the weekend. In his words, their consistent and dedicated efforts have nearly tripled participation over the last few years. But the essence of the event, as Cutler emphasized, is about more than just hockey; it's about teamwork, camaraderie, and community.

Nurturing Growth in Girls Hockey

A special emphasis was placed on growing the girls hockey program, now in its third flourishing year. Among the participants was young Jordyn Gottlieb, who expressed a sense of empowerment and camaraderie through her participation in the sport. The event, while encouraging participation, also aimed at shattering the glass ceiling for girls in the sport.

Charitable Causes at the Heart of the Event

The weekend was not just about hockey games and community engagement, it also served a higher purpose. The event raised funds for the Avalanche Kidz hockey program, which is dedicated to helping underprivileged children, and the Israel Relief Fund managed by Federation CJA. In essence, the hockey weekend was a testament to the spirit of giving back to the community.