Africa

Cote d’Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Cote d’Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in its 34th edition, is primed to commence in Cote d’Ivoire on January 13, 2024. It is the second instance that the West African nation will be hosting the tournament, having previously conducted it in 1984. The tournament was initially slated for July 2023, but due to scheduling adjustments, it has been brought forward to the current year.

Opening Ceremony and First Match

The grand opening of the event will witness the host nation, a two-time AFCON winner, lock horns with Guinea-Bissau. The match is scheduled for 8 pm local time at the newly constructed Ebimpe Alassane Ouattara Stadium. The following day, Nigeria will square off against Equatorial Guinea in the second match of Group A.

The competition boasts 24 teams, divided into six groups. The reigning champions, Senegal, will be seeking to defend their title against a strong contingent of African teams. The tournament will unfold in various cities, including Yamoussoukro, the political capital, and Abidjan, the economic hub of Cote d’Ivoire.

Economic and Social Impact

With an expected audience of at least 1.5 million people, the AFCON 2024 is set to have a significant social and economic impact. Cote d’Ivoire has made substantial investments, with nearly 1 billion CFA francs (approximately 1.6 million dollars) expended in preparation for the event. These funds have gone into infrastructure, security, and logistics, ensuring a successful and memorable tournament.

Africa Sports
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

