Cory Sandhagen's 'Famous Guy Leverage' Remark Sparks Reaction in UFC

UFC bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen's recent appearance on The MMA Hour shed light on the intriguing aspect of fame in mixed martial arts. Sandhagen spoke candidly about a phenomenon he referred to as 'famous guy leverage', a subtle nod to the advantages some fighters receive due to their fame and distinctive personas.

Fame and Leverage in UFC

While fame and talent often walk hand in hand, Sandhagen's comments implied that an added dash of flamboyancy might just tip the scales in favor of an athlete in UFC. He jestingly proposed a personal rebranding in 2024 that would involve getting face tattoos, dying his hair and mingling with rappers, to stand out more in the sport. This playful statement seemed to hint at the colorful bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley, known for his unique look and style.

O'Malley's Response

O'Malley, who clinched the UFC bantamweight title with a victory over Aljamain Sterling last August, responded to Sandhagen's remarks with a blend of humor and wisdom. He suggested that in addition to the face tattoos, defeating top contenders like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling could also amplify Sandhagen's leverage.

The Road Ahead for Sandhagen and O'Malley

O'Malley is set to defend his title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in Miami, a fight that holds much significance as Vera previously handed O'Malley his first career loss in 2020. On the other side of the ring, Sandhagen, who is recovering from a torn triceps injury sustained during his fight against Rob Font last December, is planning his comeback with a bantamweight title shot in sight. He is hoping to face the victor of the O'Malley-Vera bout, marking his return to the sport with the ambition of securing the title.