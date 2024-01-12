Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot

In the charged world of mixed martial arts (MMA), Cory Sandhagen, an eminent figure, has expressed his comprehension of being overlooked for a championship fight in the bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The reigning bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, is slated to defend his title against none other than Marlon Vera at the anticipated UFC 299 on March 9.

Sandhagen’s Acceptance of the UFC’s Decision

Despite Sandhagen’s impressive track record, including a victory over Vera in a previous match and a triumph against Rob Font, he acknowledges that his last fight lacked the spark of excitement. He believes this may have swayed the UFC’s decision in favor of other fighters. Sandhagen sustained a triceps tear during his fight with Font, which he believes dulled the entertainment value of the bout, possibly influencing the UFC’s choice for the next title contender.

Performance and Excitement: Key to Securing Title Fights

In a candid conversation on the JAXXON PODCAST, Sandhagen shed light on the significance of performance and excitement in determining title fights within the UFC. The athlete’s performance in the ring is undeniably critical, but Sandhagen implies that the hype and public interest generated by a fight are equally important.

A More Competitive Title Match on the Horizon?

Sandhagen also offered an insightful analysis of the upcoming title match between O’Malley and Vera. He suggested that the bout might be more competitive than most observers anticipate. Sandhagen highlighted Vera’s distinctive fighting style and his ability to interpret and exploit his opponents’ weaknesses. These attributes, Sandhagen posits, could present a formidable challenge to O’Malley in the forthcoming title defense.