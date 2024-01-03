Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball

On a chilly Tuesday evening, the Loudonville Redbirds basketball team had reasons aplenty to celebrate. They maintained their unblemished 12-0 run with a resounding 64-40 victory over Clear Fork. But the spotlight was well and truly on the team’s star player, Corri Vermilya, who achieved something extraordinary that night.

Corri Vermilya: A Rising Star in Ohio Basketball

Corri Vermilya, a senior, not only led her team to victory but also reached a personal milestone by surpassing the 2,000-point mark in her high school basketball career. As she swished the ball through the hoop for the 2,000th time, she carved her name in the annals of Ohio high school basketball, becoming the only active female player to reach this milestone in the current season.

A Remarkable Track Record

The impressive stat line of Vermilya from the Tuesday’s game read 32 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals, and 3 assists. But this is not a one-off stellar performance from Vermilya. Throughout the season, she has been breaking records at a steady pace. In addition to her scoring prowess, Vermilya became Loudonville’s all-time steals leader, surpassed 1,000 career rebounds, and achieved several triple-doubles and even a quadruple-double.

Setting New Benchmarks

With a scoring average of 23.2 points per game over her career, Vermilya has consistently outperformed her peers. Her averages rise even higher when pitted against teams with strong records. Her career-high score in a single game is a whopping 59 points, a feat she accomplished the previous year. As the season progresses, basketball enthusiasts are eager to see if she can match or surpass this personal best.

The Loudonville Redbirds basketball team’s undefeated streak and Vermilya’s personal milestone are both testaments to the team’s dedication and Vermilya’s exceptional talent. As she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on the court, Corri Vermilya is undoubtedly a player to watch in Ohio high school basketball.