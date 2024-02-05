Corporate Sponsors Pause Support for Hockey Canada Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

In the shadow of an escalating sexual assault investigation, numerous corporate sponsors such as Scotiabank, Canadian Tire, Telus, Tim Hortons, Imperial Oil, Nike, and Bauer have ceased their sponsorship deals with Hockey Canada. The investigation stems from allegations tied to the 2018 world junior team, causing ripples of shock and disappointment throughout the hockey community and beyond.
Alleged Assault Ignites Repercussions
The case centers on five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team, including players from NHL teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and Calgary Flames. The charges originate from a 2018 incident in a hotel room in London, Canada, involving a sexual assault allegation. The players facing charges, including Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton, are currently on paid leave as the season continues.
In response to the charges, Hockey Canada has reopened an independent investigation into the alleged assault. Participation by the involved players is mandatory, and any player refusing to cooperate will face a ban from all Hockey Canada activities and programs. The organization has also mandated sexual violence and consent training across the board, from players and coaches to team staff and volunteers involved in its high-performance programs.
Major Sponsors Withdraw Amid Controversy
The unfolding investigation has led to an exodus of major sponsors. Scotiabank, Canadian Tire, Telus, Tim Hortons, Imperial Oil, Nike, and Bauer, all once proud sponsors of Hockey Canada, have suspended or paused their support as the investigation continues. This severe reaction indicates the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for Hockey Canada's reputation and future.
Hockey Canada's Commitment to Change
Amidst the backlash, Hockey Canada has announced several measures to address the issue and prevent future instances of misconduct. In addition to the third-party investigation and mandatory training, the organization will undergo a third-party review of its governance structures. It has also pledged its commitment to become a full signatory to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner. Finally, an independent and confidential complaint mechanism will be established to support victims and survivors in coming forward.
As the investigation continues, Victor Mete, a defenseman from the 2018 junior team, has publicly denied involvement in the alleged assault. He claims to have been on vacation with his family at the time of the incident and has expressed readiness to cooperate fully with investigators. The hockey community and the public await further developments as Hockey Canada takes steps to address the situation and regain trust.