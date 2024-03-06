Cornish Pirates CEO Rebecca Thomas Steps Down, Continues as Board Advisor

Rebecca Thomas, the CEO of Cornish Pirates, has announced her departure from the role but will remain as an influential advisor on the club's Board. Thomas, who has been with the club for over a decade, played a pivotal role in navigating through challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the rugby Championship's future. Her decision to step down is rooted in a desire for new professional challenges, although she expresses deep ties and affection towards the club and its community.

End of an Era

Thomas's journey with Cornish Pirates began in 2010, transitioning from a Chartered Accountant to embodying numerous roles within the club, eventually leading her to the CEO position four years ago. Her tenure witnessed significant challenges, notably steering the club through the tumultuous times of COVID-19 and financial uncertainties in the Championship league. Her multifaceted contribution and leadership have been instrumental in the club's resilience and success.

Lasting Legacy and Future Endeavors

Despite stepping down, Thomas's commitment to the club remains unwavering as she continues to serve on the Board in an advisory capacity. Her departure is seen as a significant loss, yet her decision is supported by a strong foundation of achievements and relationships built over the years. Thomas reflects on her time with the club as a period of immense personal and professional growth, fueled by the support and mentorship from figures like Dicky Evans and the wider club community.

Continued Support and Vision for Rugby

As Thomas transitions to her new role, her focus remains on supporting the Cornish Pirates and advocating for the development of rugby. Her legacy as CEO, marked by resilience and dedication, paves the way for the club's future. Chairman Paul Durkin and Sir Richard Evans, among others, commend her contributions, highlighting the impact of her leadership during challenging times. With Thomas's ongoing advisory role, the club looks forward to sustaining its momentum and embracing new opportunities for growth and success.