en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Cornhole: From Backyard Game to Sports World Sensation and Olympic Dreams

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
Cornhole: From Backyard Game to Sports World Sensation and Olympic Dreams

The game of cornhole, a seemingly innocuous pastime played in backyards and school gymnasiums, is making a remarkable leap into the sports world. With an escalating popularity in Canada and the United States, cornhole, a game of skill and strategy, is defying its humble beginnings and aspiring to become an Olympic event.

(Read Also: Innu Culture Cabin: A Bridge Between Education and Heritage)

Cornhole Canada: A Game on the Rise

Starting from its establishment in November 2020, Cornhole Canada has witnessed a surge in enthusiasm for the game, now boasting 37 member leagues and about 3,200 players. With a target to reach 5,000 members by 2024, the organization is spearheading the growth of the sport in Canada. Ontario, in particular, is emerging as the hotspot of this newfound fervor.

Competitive Cornhole in the United States

In the United States, the American Cornhole Association (ACA) was established as the first of three competitive leagues back in 2003. This was followed by the formation of the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) in 2005 and the American Cornhole League (ACL) in 2015. The sport’s growing prominence has even caught the attention of ESPN, which has broadcast several of ACL’s tournaments, solidifying the game’s status as a competitive activity.

(Read Also: Nigerian Police Arrest Impostor Doctor Involved in Organ Trafficking and Fraud)

The Origins and Evolution of Cornhole

The origins of cornhole are shrouded in mystery, with theories ranging from 14th-century Germany, the Blackhawk tribe of Illinois, to a Kentucky farmer in the 1800s. However, the sport’s modern incarnation is a simple yet intricate game where players toss beanbags onto a board to score points. It demands skill and strategy, with various throwing styles like the blocker, slide, airmail, push, cut, roll, flop, and bar-of-soap shots.

Despite skepticism from those unfamiliar with the game, cornhole has evolved to a point where players can earn substantial prize money and even make a living from it. As the sport continues to gain acceptance, the shared aspiration among its enthusiasts is to see cornhole become an Olympic event, a testament to its growing global popularity.

Read More

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
14 mins ago
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
In the heart of British Columbia, former employment counsellor, Art Harrison, is breaking the silence on his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. As January marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Art unveils his narrative, challenging stigmas associated with dementia. Unveiling the Unexpected Diagnosis Art’s journey into the realm of IT was interrupted when he struggled with an online
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
Hamilton Grapples with RVs in Parking Lots as Housing Crisis Symptom
60 mins ago
Hamilton Grapples with RVs in Parking Lots as Housing Crisis Symptom
Regina Delivery Driver Robbed at Knifepoint: Suspect Apprehended
1 hour ago
Regina Delivery Driver Robbed at Knifepoint: Suspect Apprehended
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
15 mins ago
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Calima Energy to Sell Blackspur Oil to Astara Energy for C$75 Million
51 mins ago
Calima Energy to Sell Blackspur Oil to Astara Energy for C$75 Million
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
54 mins ago
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
Latest Headlines
World News
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
34 seconds
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
3 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
4 mins
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
4 mins
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
8 mins
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
9 mins
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
11 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
14 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
14 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
51 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app