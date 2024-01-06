Cornhole: From Backyard Game to Sports World Sensation and Olympic Dreams

The game of cornhole, a seemingly innocuous pastime played in backyards and school gymnasiums, is making a remarkable leap into the sports world. With an escalating popularity in Canada and the United States, cornhole, a game of skill and strategy, is defying its humble beginnings and aspiring to become an Olympic event.

Cornhole Canada: A Game on the Rise

Starting from its establishment in November 2020, Cornhole Canada has witnessed a surge in enthusiasm for the game, now boasting 37 member leagues and about 3,200 players. With a target to reach 5,000 members by 2024, the organization is spearheading the growth of the sport in Canada. Ontario, in particular, is emerging as the hotspot of this newfound fervor.

Competitive Cornhole in the United States

In the United States, the American Cornhole Association (ACA) was established as the first of three competitive leagues back in 2003. This was followed by the formation of the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) in 2005 and the American Cornhole League (ACL) in 2015. The sport’s growing prominence has even caught the attention of ESPN, which has broadcast several of ACL’s tournaments, solidifying the game’s status as a competitive activity.

The Origins and Evolution of Cornhole

The origins of cornhole are shrouded in mystery, with theories ranging from 14th-century Germany, the Blackhawk tribe of Illinois, to a Kentucky farmer in the 1800s. However, the sport’s modern incarnation is a simple yet intricate game where players toss beanbags onto a board to score points. It demands skill and strategy, with various throwing styles like the blocker, slide, airmail, push, cut, roll, flop, and bar-of-soap shots.

Despite skepticism from those unfamiliar with the game, cornhole has evolved to a point where players can earn substantial prize money and even make a living from it. As the sport continues to gain acceptance, the shared aspiration among its enthusiasts is to see cornhole become an Olympic event, a testament to its growing global popularity.

