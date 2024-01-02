en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential

Cornerback D.J. James, with a rich football history at the University of Oregon and Auburn University, is a player who brings a wealth of experience to the field. His record holds an impressive 32 games and 70 tackles with two interceptions. James is well-regarded for his agility, body control, and ability to maintain a low pad level. His expertise in press coverage stems from his quick feet and an aptitude to use his length to control receivers.

James’ Athleticism and Skills

James’ explosive athleticism and speed are other key aspects of his game. These traits enable him to keep pace with receivers and recover quickly when out of position. His ball skills are particularly noteworthy, with a precision that disrupts passes effectively. However, despite his agility and finesse, his physicality suffers due to a lack of strength, especially evident when engaging with blocks or tackling stronger ball-carriers. His tackling style often resorts to targeting the lower body of his opponents.

Contribution to Run Defense

Despite physical limitations, James makes a significant contribution to run defense. He compensates his lack of brute strength with speed, making him a force to reckon with on the field. His versatility in coverage is remarkable, excelling in both man and zone schemes. He uses his vision and burst to counter threats effectively.

James as a High-Level Developmental Prospect

While James needs to bolster his strength to compete with his NFL counterparts, he is seen as a high-level developmental prospect with the foundational skills and potential to contribute early in his professional career. James’ career trajectory indicates that he is a player with a promising future in the world of professional football.

In related news, the Chicago Bears are grappling with a major decision. The team is pondering whether to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback or to continue with Justin Fields. ESPN reports suggest that the Bears could receive a significant trade package for the top pick, which could include two future first-rounders, a Day 2 pick, and/or a premium veteran player. If the Bears choose not to trade the pick and select a quarterback, they might deal Justin Fields for a second- or third-round pick.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event

By Salman Khan

New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree

By Salman Khan

Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023

By Salman Khan

Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears

By Salman Khan

Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin a ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin a ...
heart comment 0
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals

By Salman Khan

UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More

By Salman Khan

Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown

By Salman Khan

Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid

By Salman Khan

Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
1 min
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
1 min
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
1 min
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
1 min
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
2 mins
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
2 mins
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
2 mins
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
2 mins
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
32 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
36 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
39 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
47 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app