Cornell's Decisive Victory in Basketball Match Against Penn

In a riveting basketball showdown, Cornell University triumphed over the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), posting a decisive 77-60 victory. The game's statistics underscored Cornell's superior shooting prowess, with a field goal percentage of 45.6% and an unblemished free-throw record. In comparison, Penn scored a field goal percentage of 42.6% and a free-throw rate of 66.7%.

Advertisment

Three-Point Range: A Key Determinant

Crucial to Cornell's victory was their impressive performance from the three-point range, sinking 14 out of 39 attempts. Penn, in contrast, managed to convert only 10 out of their 28 tries from the same range.

Standout Performances

Advertisment

Chris Manon, the game's high scorer, led Cornell with 18 points. His defensive play was equally remarkable, with 4 steals and 2 blocked shots to his name. Complementing Manon's performance, teammates Guy Ragland Jr. and Isaiah Gray significantly contributed to Cornell's victory, amassing 16 and 10 points respectively. Ragland and another teammate, Boothby, were a formidable duo at the three-point line, combining for a 6 out of 9 record.

Penn's Resilient Effort

Despite the defeat, Penn showcased resilience as McMullen and Brown each scored 15 points, with McMullen notably shooting 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Penn's defense, led by Spinoso and Perkins, also made noteworthy contributions with steals and forced turnovers.

The game attracted 1,462 spectators, filling a third of the venue's 4,473 capacity, bearing witness to a magnificent display of collegiate basketball.