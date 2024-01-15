Cornell Outperforms Penn in College Basketball Showdown

In a riveting college basketball faceoff, the Cornell team battled Penn, culminating in Cornell's decisive victory with a final score of 77-60. Despite Penn's initial lead at halftime with a score of 31-28, the tables were turned in the second half with Cornell gaining the upper hand.

Shooting Performance Shines

The victory was clinched on the back of robust shooting performances, particularly from beyond the three-point line. Cornell made 14 out of 39 three-point attempts, while Penn made 10 out of 28. Penn's Reese McMullen was a standout performer, scoring 15 points, including 3 out of 4 three-pointers.

Cornell's Unyielding Cohesion

For Cornell, Guy Ragland and Boothby led the three-point shooting, each making 3 out of 4 and 3 out of 5 attempts, respectively. Chris Manon emerged as Cornell's top scorer with 18 points, demonstrating his all-round prowess by also grabbing 8 rebounds and providing 5 assists. Cornell's teamwork was made evident in their 22 assists, underlining their effective ball distribution.

Penn's Commendable Effort

Despite the loss, Penn's Nick Spinoso made significant contributions with 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Sam Brown and Polonowski also added to Penn's score tally. The match was played before an audience of 1,462, in a venue with a capacity of 4,473.

The game underscored Cornell's strong offensive game, with contributions from multiple players, leading to their comfortable win over Penn. The match served as a testament to the power of teamwork, tactical strategy, and the importance of seizing opportunities when they present themselves.