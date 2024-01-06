en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Cornell Big Red to Host Princeton Tigers in NCAA Women’s Basketball Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Cornell Big Red to Host Princeton Tigers in NCAA Women’s Basketball Matchup

In the grand theatre of collegiate basketball, the stage is set for a riveting clash between the Cornell Big Red and the Princeton Tigers. This NCAA women’s basketball matchup, scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, promises to be a thrilling duel of talent, grit, and strategy. The game, set to tip off at 2:00 PM ET, will be broadcast on ESPN+, extending the spectacle to audiences far and wide.

Contrasting Fortunes

The teams enter this game with contrasting fortunes. The Cornell Big Red, still smarting from a defeat at the hands of Stony Brook, seeks redemption. The loss, despite commendable performances from key players Azareya Kilgoe and Emily Pape, has left a void that can only be filled with a resounding victory. On the other side of the court, Princeton, fresh from their triumph over Le Moyne, will be looking to build on their momentum. Paced by standout performances from Ashley Chea and Kaitlyn Chen, the Tigers will be roaring for another win.

Season Statistics

The numbers for the season present an interesting narrative. Cornell has a 4-5-0 record against the spread and averages 58.8 points per game. Princeton, on the other hand, has a 4-2-0 record against the spread and an average score of 67.5 points per game. The statistics provide a glimpse into the teams’ performances, but the real story will unfold on the court, beyond the bounds of figures and probabilities.

Key Players to Watch

As the teams gear up for the showdown, the spotlight falls on their key players. For Cornell, the onus will be on Emily Pape and Kaya Ingram to lead the charge. Princeton’s hopes will be pinned on the prowess of Kaitlyn Chen and Madison St. Rose. The contest between these formidable athletes could well determine the outcome of the game.

As we hurtle towards this much-anticipated game, the question looms: Can Cornell surpass the average points the Tigers allow? And can Princeton maintain their scoring advantage over the Big Red’s defensive average? Only time, and the roar of the crowd at Newman Arena, will tell.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
In a thrilling rendezvous, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, are set to face Namibia’s Brave Warriors in a pre-African Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly match. The encounter, expected to be a riveting spectacle, is scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a venue replete with vibrant atmosphere and passionate fans. Preparation for AFCON
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
25 mins ago
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
26 mins ago
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
11 mins ago
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
15 mins ago
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
24 mins ago
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
24 seconds
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
2 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
3 mins
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
4 mins
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
8 mins
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
9 mins
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
11 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
14 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
14 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
51 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app