Cork Hurling Team Announces Lineup Change for Munster League Clash

In a significant shift ahead of the Munster Hurling League fixture against Limerick, the Cork hurling team unveils a notable change in its lineup. The key adjustment sees Sam Quirke, a formidable player from Midleton, advancing from the substitute bench to the starting lineup. This move replaces Darragh Fitzgibbon, a Charleville hurler, who has been omitted from the matchday squad entirely.

Midfield Makeover

The change places Quirke alongside Brian Roche from Bride Rovers, forming the central midfield duo fondly referred to as the 'Rebel engine room'. This is the only alteration in the starting 15, with the rest of the starters holding their positions from the previously announced lineup.

Bench Boost

With Quirke's move to the starting lineup, his previous spot on the bench has been filled by Ger Millerick. Additionally, Robbie Cotter from Blackrock has been introduced to the Cork bench, further strengthening the substitute lineup.

Team Composition

The team and substitutes for the upcoming match illustrate a diverse representation of players from various clubs within Cork. The strategic mix of players showcases the depth and breadth of talent within the Cork hurling community, promising an exciting match against Limerick.