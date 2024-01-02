en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game

On the inaugural night of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), Corinne Schroeder, a rookie goalie from Manitoba, etched her name in the annals of hockey history. Representing the New York team against Toronto, Schroeder recorded a shutout, denying all 29 shots on goal. The historic match held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto captured the attention of a sellout audience of 2,537 fans, marking a vibrant start to the long-anticipated league.

Schroeder’s Stellar Debut

Scoring for New York were Alex Carpenter, Jill Saulnier, and Kayla Vespa, resulting in a resounding 4-0 victory for the team. However, the star of the night was undoubtedly Schroeder, who not only showcased her remarkable goaltending skills but also set the bar high for her professional career. The goalie’s performance was a testament to her talent, earning her the distinction of the first-ever shutout in the PWHL.

Shaping the Future of Women’s Hockey

The PWHL, launched in 2024, represents a significant milestone in women’s hockey. With six teams and a 24-game regular-season schedule, the PWHL is built on the efforts and achievements of past leagues, aiming to propel women’s hockey to unprecedented heights. Schroeder’s debut performance not only marked a personal achievement but also underscored the promising future of the PWHL.

Impact on the Home Front

Back in Schroeder’s hometown, Elm Creek, Manitoba, the achievement was celebrated with immense pride. Schroeder has become a role model for many young hockey players in the region. Chris Miller, a board member with the Elm Creek Skating Rink, emphasized the significance of Schroeder’s participation in the league and her impact on the local community. The rink now plans to create a display featuring her memorabilia, further inspiring young aspirants.

As the PWHL season unfolds, Schroeder’s focus is firmly on winning a championship. Her debut performance, marked by a historic shutout, has already set the stage for an exciting season of women’s professional hockey. With the backing of her team and the support of her hometown, Schroeder is poised to make a significant impact in the PWHL.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bridging Cultures Through Ribbon Skirts: A Workshop by Hope Arises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ménard Dworkind Unveils Casavant: An Art Deco-Inspired French Brasserie in Montreal

By BNN Correspondents

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ex-Pastor Bruxy Cavey Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charges ...
@Canada · 12 mins
Ex-Pastor Bruxy Cavey Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charges ...
heart comment 0
TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships

By Salman Khan

Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships
Navigating Fare Hikes: A Glimpse into Public Transportation Funding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Fare Hikes: A Glimpse into Public Transportation Funding
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Fugitive in Calgary: Public Assistance Required

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Urgent Manhunt Underway for Fugitive in Calgary: Public Assistance Required
Latest Headlines
World News
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
33 seconds
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
34 seconds
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?
47 seconds
Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
2 mins
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
2 mins
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
3 mins
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
4 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
4 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
4 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app