Corey LaJoie Set to Expand Racing Horizons in NASCAR Truck Series Opener

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie is set to broaden his racing horizons as he gears up for the NASCAR Truck Series season opener on February 16. Piloting Spire Motorsport's No. 7 Chevrolet, LaJoie will be spearheading the team's full-season campaign alongside multiple drivers, with veteran crew chief Brian Pattie manning the helm.

A New Chapter in LaJoie's Racing Journey

LaJoie, a stalwart of Spire Motorsport's No. 7 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, is no stranger to the challenges of the Truck Series. His previous foray into the series left him with a lingering sense of unfinished business, as a rain-shortened race robbed him of a shot at victory after leading a significant number of laps.

With a multi-year contract extension under his belt, the 32-year-old driver is eager to prove his mettle in the upcoming Fresh from Florida 250. Fresh off his most successful Cup season, which saw him clinch two top-five and three top-10 finishes, LaJoie is poised to make the most starts among the team's driver lineup.

Bluegreen Vacations: A Trusted Partner

The No. 7 Truck team's full-season campaign will be bolstered by the support of Bluegreen Vacations, a long-standing partner of LaJoie. This marks the fifth year of collaboration between the driver and the vacation company, as well as their maiden venture into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

LaJoie is acutely aware of the importance of performing well for Bluegreen Vacations, especially considering their sponsorship of the Duals during Daytona Speedweek. The pressure is on, but if his previous performances are any indication, LaJoie is more than up to the task.

The Stage is Set for a Thrilling Opener

As LaJoie prepares to take the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado, anticipation is building for the Fresh from Florida 250. With Brian Pattie's expertise guiding the team, and the unwavering support of Bluegreen Vacations, the stage is set for a thrilling season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Race fans can catch all the action live on FS1 on Friday, February 16, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. As LaJoie embarks on this new chapter in his racing journey, the world will be watching, eager to see what the future holds for this talented driver and his trusted team.

As the sun sets on another day at the "World Center of Racing," the echoes of revving engines and the scent of burning rubber linger in the air. For Corey LaJoie and his team, the race is just beginning. The NASCAR Truck Series season opener looms large on the horizon, and the stakes have never been higher.

With his eyes firmly fixed on the prize, LaJoie knows that every lap counts. The ghost of last season's rain-soaked race still haunts him, fueling his determination to claim victory this time around. As he takes his place behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado, LaJoie can't help but feel a sense of excitement, mixed with a healthy dose of trepidation.

But he's not alone in this endeavor. With the support of his team, the guidance of seasoned crew chief Brian Pattie, and the unwavering faith of Bluegreen Vacations, LaJoie is ready to face whatever challenges the track may throw his way.

As the engines roar to life and the green flag waves, the world holds its breath. This is more than just a race; it's a testament to the indomitable spirit of human endurance and the relentless pursuit of greatness. And for Corey LaJoie, it's a chance to make history.