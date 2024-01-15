en English
Australia

Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show

In a surprising turn, 24-year-old Cooper Johns, offspring of former NRL luminary Matty Johns, has hung up his rugby boots to embrace a novel career path in radio. His new venture, KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, welcomed him onboard as the show made its return. This decision comes on the heels of the Manly Sea Eagles’ choice not to re-sign him at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

From Field to Mic

Cooper’s transition from the rugby field to the radio station was confirmed live on-air by co-host Kyle Sandilands. The latter expressed his delight at securing the young talent’s services, though the specifics of his future role at the station remain unclear. The switch, however, was not executed without a touch of fatherly concern. Matty Johns reached out to Sandilands, ensuring that this career turn would indeed be a beneficial move for his son and not a detriment to his promising future.

A Humorous Goodbye

Cooper’s departure from his rugby career was not without a touch of humor. He took to social media to announce his retirement, poking fun at his former coach Craig Bellamy and a few teammates. His family also found a mention in his post, thanked in a jesting tone. It was apparent that even though he was leaving the field behind, he would carry the camaraderie and spirit of the game with him.

What’s Next for Cooper Johns?

While the exact nature of Cooper’s role at KIIS FM is yet to be defined, there’s no shortage of enthusiasm from the radio team. Kyle Sandilands, in particular, seemed thrilled to have him onboard. The Manly Sea Eagles, though they didn’t extend a deal for 2024, wished Johns the best in his new role, showing a sportsman’s grace in accepting his departure.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

