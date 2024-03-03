Cool-BSJA Media Cup Kicks Off: 32 Teams, Football Fever Among Journalists

The much-anticipated annual sporting event, the Cool-BSJA Media Cup Football Tournament, is ready to ignite football passion among journalists once again. Organized by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and generously supported by Square Toiletries, this year's tournament promises intense competition and camaraderie among participants from various media houses. Set to commence this Tuesday, the event will transform the BFF Astro-turf in Motijheel into a battleground for football enthusiasts in the media industry.
Unveiling the Tournament
A press conference held at the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) auditorium recently shed light on the tournament's intricacies. With the draw, jersey, and trophy revealed, anticipation has reached its peak. Attendees included notable figures such as Tehsina Khanam from Square Toiletries, BSJA general secretary Anisur Rahman, and tournament committee dignitaries Arifur Rahman Babu and Raihan Al Mugni. Expressing optimism, Tehsina remarked on the enduring partnership between BSJA and Square Toiletries, wishing success for the event. The presence of Zahid Hasan Emily, a former national footballer, added prestige to the proceedings, highlighting the tournament's significance within the sports and media community.
Teams, Structure, and Rewards
Featuring 32 media houses divided into eight groups, the competition adopts a six-a-side format on a knockout basis. The opening day is scheduled to host eight matches from 9 am, promising a day filled with football fervor. Participants and spectators alike are gearing up for a five-day festival of football, concluding with the semi-finals and finals on March 9. At stake are not just bragging rights but also cash prizes for the champions (Tk 30,000) and runners-up (Tk 15,000), adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.
Legacy and Expectations
The Kool-BSJA Media Cup is more than just a tournament; it's a celebration of sports journalism and its practitioners' love for football. Last year's champions, Boishakhi TV, set a high standard, and this year's teams are eager to etch their names in the tournament's history. Beyond the competition, the event fosters camaraderie and networking among journalists, enriching the media community's spirit. With former and current sports journalists and personalities rallying behind the tournament, the Cool-BSJA Media Cup is a testament to the enduring relationship between sports and media.
As the tournament unfolds, the excitement is palpable, with teams and fans eagerly anticipating the start. The Cool-BSJA Media Cup not only celebrates the spirit of football among journalists but also strengthens the bond within the media community, making it a cherished annual event. With the stage set, all eyes are now on the BFF Astro-turf, where stories of triumph, teamwork, and sportsmanship are waiting to be told.