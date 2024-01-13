en English
Boxing & MMA

Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed’s Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled

Immersed in the pulsating world of professional boxing is a figure that might seem out of place, Mazhar Majeed – the same man who was once at the heart of one of cricket’s most infamous scandals. An investigation has revealed that Majeed, notorious for his role in the Pakistan cricket spot-fixing scandal, has now found himself in an influential position within the ranks of professional boxing, raising eyebrows and questions about the integrity of the sport.

Majeed’s Unexpected Emergence in Boxing

With his past marred by a conviction and a 32-month prison sentence for orchestrating the corruption of a Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord’s, Majeed’s emergence in the boxing industry has been a startling revelation. He has been tied to Boxxer, a promotion company that secured an exclusive four-year contract with Sky Sports, worth £32 million in 2021. This connection has brought Majeed back into the limelight, and not entirely for positive reasons.

Investigation Unveils Significant Payments

An investigation into the matter has disclosed that substantial payments from Boxxer, with sums well into six figures, have been channeled to a company associated with Majeed. This association has initiated a wave of apprehension about the potential influence of individuals with a history of corruption in professional sports, and more specifically, in boxing.

Implications on Professional Sports Integrity

This development has inevitably led to questions about the credibility of professional sports. It underlines the need for rigorous checks and balances to prevent the tarnishing of sports by those with a known history of unscrupulous activities. The presence of a convicted figure like Majeed in a prominent role within boxing has created a sense of unease, and left many wondering about the implications for the sport and its future.

The link between Boxxer payments and Majeed, and the potential influence it brings, is a narrative that sports enthusiasts worldwide will be watching closely. As the world of professional boxing takes the center stage, it must address the concerns raised by this development to ensure the integrity of the sport remains intact.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

