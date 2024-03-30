Controversy Erupts as TNAA Calls Sharath Kamal 'Nondescript' Over Olympic Flagbearer Role

The decision by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal as the flag-bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics has sparked controversy. On Saturday, the call drew criticism from the Tamil Nadu's Athletics Association (TNAA), as it voiced dissatisfaction in rather strong words, labelling Kamal as a "nondescript sportsman" and advocating for ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to be given the honour instead.

According to an IOA source – as reported by PTI –the decision to appoint Kamal as the flag-bearer was strategic, aiming to optimise the last-minute preparation time for Neeraj, whose event commences towards the end of the Olympic Games.

Rationale Behind the Decision

While Chopra's prominence as an Olympic and world champion javelin thrower makes him a strong candidate for the role, the IOA contends that designating him as the flag-bearer would divert his focus away from crucial preparations, potentially compromising his performance in the competition.

This rationale is met with skepticism from the TNAA, which believes that the symbolic significance of the flag-bearer role should not be overlooked. "The nomination of TT player Sharath Kamal as the flag-bearer of the Indian Olympic contingent has sent shockwaves across the nation. It is not only the sportspersons but everyone who follows sports are aggrieved with the injustice of leaving out Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian gold medallist in athletics during the 130-year-old history of the Olympics," the statement from the TNAA read.

Public Outcry and Criticism

The TNAA officials also questioned IOA's logic in announcing the flag-bearer's name so early. "What is the hurry in announcing the flag-bearer and what is the reason for leaving out the world and Olympic champion. The IOA should explain the needless hurry in announcing the flag-bearer's name."

The statement from the TNAA drew significant criticism from India's former hockey player and Olympian Viren Rasquinha, who lashed out at the association for its choice of words towards Sharath Kamal, a table tennis great from the country. "Very poor choice of words in this letter by TNAA. One might have a point in saying that Neeraj Chopra should be flag bearer for at Paris, but one cannot be disrespectful towards Sharath who has won multiple CWG & AG medals for . Sharath did not ask to be the flag bearer," wrote Rasquinha.

Logistical Challenges Explained

Chopra's event at the Olympics starts on August 6 (qualifying round), while the opening ceremony is scheduled on July 26. If he is made the flag-bearer, Chopra will have to be in Paris on July 25 latest and then return to his training base after the opening ceremony.

As per Paris Olympics rules, no athlete can enter the Games Village seven days prior to his or her event, according to sources. "So, either Chopra will have to return to his training base after the opening ceremony or stay outside in Paris in a hotel as he cannot enter the Games Village seven days prior to his event," an IOA source told PTI on condition of anonymity. "We have taken into account all these factors and we thought it would be sheer waste of crucial last minute preparation time for Chopra from whom the whole country is expecting a gold medal."

Why should we take the risk," he added.