Controversial VAR Official David Coote Selected for Liverpool-Arsenal Clash

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the footballing world, David Coote has been selected as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the impending Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The appointment has not been without controversy, as Coote's recent track record with these two teams has been contentious.

Deja Vu for Liverpool and Arsenal

Coote's appointment comes on the heels of a significant dispute during the last face-off between the two clubs on December 23, which ended in a 1-1 deadlock. The point of contention? An alleged penalty incident involving Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Liverpool's talisman, Mohamed Salah. While on-field referee Chris Kavanagh did not award a penalty, Coote, who was the VAR official, refrained from suggesting a review of the contentious situation. The incident left Liverpool feeling hard done by.

'A Huge Advantage'

The fallout from the incident was far-reaching. Howard Webb, the head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), later conceded that a penalty should have been awarded. Webb stated that Odegaard had gained a 'huge advantage' from the situation, thereby implying that Coote's decision had been erroneous.

Controversy is No Deterrent

Despite the prior controversy, Coote has been given the reins to manage VAR duties for the critical encounter once more. Tim Wood will assist him, while Anthony Taylor will be the match referee. The outcome of this encounter is crucial, with both teams locked in the battle for the Premier League title.

The Reaction

The decision to reinstate Coote has been met with criticism and disbelief, especially from Liverpool fans and their manager, Jurgen Klopp. Klopp earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with Coote's decision-making, suggesting a lack of consistency in VAR decisions. Despite the rising tide of criticism, Coote remains poised to oversee VAR for the upcoming clash, a decision that will undoubtedly invite intense scrutiny.