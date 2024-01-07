Controversial Stoppage in Ortiz-Lawson Fight Sparks Criticism

In the boxing world, a first-round victory is a testament to a fighter’s prowess but when it’s marred by controversy, it calls for a thorough examination. This was the narrative that unfolded when Vergil Ortiz Jr. faced Fredrick Lawson. A fight that ended abruptly, with a stoppage by referee Tony Weeks, sparking a wave of criticism from fans and boxing professionals alike.

Lawson’s Defense and Weeks’ Decision

Footage from the event reveals a riveting scene: Lawson, positioned against the ropes, primarily using his arms to fend off Ortiz’s punches. A defensive posture that seemed to have been ignored by referee Weeks, who chose to end the fight prematurely. This decision, met with significant disapproval, became a focal point of controversy.

Weeks in the Eye of the Storm

Among those voicing criticism was veteran boxing journalist, Dan Rafael. He called for Weeks’ retirement, drawing a stark comparison between this fight and the infamous Corrales-Castillo bout, also refereed by Weeks, 19 years prior. In the latter, the fighters absorbed significantly more punishment before any stoppage was considered. A disparity that raises questions about the consistency of Weeks’ judgment.

Echoes of Disapproval

Adding to the chorus of disapproval was ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. He highlighted the audience’s dissatisfaction with the premature conclusion of the fight in Las Vegas. Coppinger pointed out that the swift end did not serve Ortiz, who had been out of the ring for 17 months and could have benefited from more time in the bout.

Weeks’ Defense and Ortiz’s Future

Despite the backlash, Weeks defended his decision, citing his observation of Lawson’s eyes rolling into the back of his head as the reason for the stoppage. Meanwhile, Ortiz expressed readiness to face anyone in the future, his confidence undeterred by the controversy. Among his potential opponents, Ortiz hinted at a desire to fight Tim Tszyu, a bout that would undoubtedly be eagerly anticipated by boxing fans.