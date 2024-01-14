en English
Asia

Controversial Referee Decision Sparks Backlash in Asian Cup Football Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Controversial Referee Decision Sparks Backlash in Asian Cup Football Match

In the recent football match held in Doha, Qatar, the Chinese national team was held to a goalless draw by Tajikistan in their opening game of the Asian Cup, igniting a firestorm of controversy. The match was marked by a contentious decision by the Saudi Arabian referee Mohammed Al Hoish, who disallowed a goal for the Chinese team following a VAR review, sparking significant backlash from Chinese media and football experts. The heart of the discord was the offside call on Jiang Guangtai of China, which resulted in a goal by defender Zhu Chenjie being annulled.

Unraveling the Controversy

Midfielder Xie Pengfei had taken a corner kick, setting up Zhu Chenjie to score from a header. However, the goal was disallowed after the VAR review suggested that Guangtai was offside and had pushed an opponent on the goal line. Upon a slow-motion review, it was determined that Guangtai neither fouled nor interfered with the play. Despite this, referee Al Hoish still canceled the goal for offside.

Backlash and Accusations

The referee’s decision sparked a wave of criticism, with Ma Dexing from Titan Sports magazine forecasting that the Chinese team could face unfair treatment from referees at the Asian Cup. Dexing insinuated that the referee’s call was biased, suggesting a potential issue with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This criticism against AFC is not new, as Chinese fans had previously suspected unfair draw results in the 2024 U23 Asian Cup.

Implications and Outlook

China had originally been slated to host the Asian Cup but withdrew due to Covid-19 and other concerns, leading to Qatar taking over as hosts. Dexing suggested that the AFC might be seeking retribution against the Chinese team for relinquishing hosting rights. Despite the controversy, the goalless draw with Tajikistan still leaves China in a decent position in Group A of the competition, with a chance to advance if they win against Lebanon.

Asia China Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

