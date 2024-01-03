en English
Sports

Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace

The spotlight of WWE NXT’s latest episode was seized by a controversy involving Roxanne Perez, a former NXT Women’s Champion and current NXT superstar, and her opponent Arianna Grace. In a match that turned heads and ignited conversation, the initial victory of Perez was overturned, with Grace declared the winner by disqualification.

Controversial Outcome Sparks Tensions

The match concluded with Perez delivering a running knee and right hands to Grace in the corner, earning her the win. However, the tables turned post-match when Perez refused to release a crossface she had locked onto her opponent. This violation of rules led to the referee reversing the initial decision and awarding the win to Grace, a move that has sparked a wave of debates among fans and critics.

Perez’s Message to Grace

Following the controversial end of the match, Perez took to Instagram, sending a direct message to Grace with a seemingly challenging phrase, “I said try me didn’t I.” This post-match interaction has fueled speculation about an impending rematch between the two, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their already tense relationship.

Spotlight on Perez’s Career

Perez’s career in WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. From her feud with stars like Cora Jade and Tiffany Stratton to her time training under the legendary Booker T before making her presence felt in WWE and ROH, Perez’s journey is one laden with notable highlights. Her partnership with Jade, resulting in them becoming former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, is another significant milestone in her career. In an interview, Perez expressed her long-standing aspiration to wrestle Jade and headline WrestleMania, a testament to her ambition and potential in WWE’s future.

What’s Next for Perez?

Despite the controversy surrounding her recent match, Perez’s trajectory within WWE continues to be a point of interest. There is speculation about whether she will soon transition to the main roster. Her current performance and the spark she brings to every match she features in suggest that such a move might be on the horizon, adding another exciting chapter to her already illustrious career.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

