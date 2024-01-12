Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game

In an emotionally-charged basketball showdown, Tulane’s team was dealt a painful setback in their match against No. 24 Florida Atlantic. The game was mired in controversy when a foul was called on Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes with a mere 0.4 seconds left on the clock. This pivotal moment occurred as Alijah Martin of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) attempted a desperate 3-pointer, which, while unsuccessful, resulted in him being awarded free throws that ultimately decided the game. Martin managed to score on the first and third attempts, clinching a narrow 85-84 victory for FAU.

Controversial Call Halts Tulane’s Comeback

The disputed call put an abrupt halt to Tulane’s spirited comeback. The team had managed to erase a daunting nine-point deficit with an impressive 10-0 run in the final minutes of the game. Forbes, who had been instrumental in this resurgence, scoring five 3-pointers in the second half and equalling his season’s best with 28 points, was understandably aggravated by the call.

Tulane Coach Expresses Frustration

Tulane’s Coach Ron Hunter voiced his disappointment, arguing that the players should have been given the opportunity to determine the game’s outcome. He underscored his team’s need for respect, which he believes is earned by winning such close encounters. This loss has unfortunately extended Tulane’s losing streak against top-25 teams to 53 games, a run that has persisted since December 1999.

Resilience Despite Loss

Despite the crushing defeat, Tulane exhibited admirable resilience. They managed to recover from an early 19-8 deficit, even seizing a brief lead before halftime. The second half saw the team in constant pursuit, with Kevin Cross making significant contributions of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ultimately, the contentious call overshadowed what was otherwise acknowledged by both coaches as a remarkable college basketball game where both teams demonstrated a performance worthy of victory.