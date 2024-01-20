Contestants John and Finley Burkitt Showcase Resilience on 'Gladiators'

In a recent episode of the revived BBC show 'Gladiators', contestants John and Finley Burkitt exhibited immense bravery and determination, each battling personal hardships and physical injuries. Both contestants, despite their setbacks, have become symbols of resilience and have been lauded by the show's host, Barney Walsh, and a Gladiator named Apollo.

John's Battle with Leukemia

John, a world record holder, shared his inspiring journey of overcoming acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a severe type of blood cancer that impacts white blood cells in the bone marrow. This disease typically demands aggressive treatment, often involving chemotherapy and possibly bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Despite his challenging past, John chose to compete on 'Gladiators', demonstrating his unfettered spirit and resilience.

However, during the Eliminator final, John faced a setback when he face-planted on the balance beam. Notwithstanding this, his perseverance and spirit were immensely respected by both Walsh and Apollo, who acknowledged his journey with admiration.

Finley Burkitt's 'Pinch Me Moment'

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Finley Burkitt faced his own struggle in the first episode. He suffered a serious knee injury during the Gauntlet challenge, requiring immediate medical attention. Despite this, Burkitt made a remarkable recovery and advanced to the quarter-finals. His experience, described as a 'pinch me moment,' earned him support from both the audience and the Gladiators.

'Gladiators' - A Nostalgic Reboot

The show 'Gladiators', initially aired from 1992 to 2000, has been rebooted by the BBC, attracting a high viewership. The new cast of Gladiators comprises accomplished athletes from various backgrounds. The show, sticking to its original format, has delighted nostalgic fans, offering both entertainment and tales of human perseverance.