Contentious Goal Reviews Continue: Canadiens' Draisaitl Scores Amid Controversy

During a recent hockey game, Leon Draisaitl of the Montreal Canadiens scored a critical goal against the opposing team's goalie, Sam Montembault. The goal was reviewed for potential goalie interference involving Warren Foegele. After a tense period of examination, the goal was ultimately upheld, contributing to a significant victory for the Canadiens.

Contentious Goal Reviews

This event is part of a series of contentions involving goal reviews for the team. The frequency of goal reviews in recent games has raised eyebrows among players and fans alike. Zach Hyman commented on this trend, noting that such reviews seem to be happening more often than usual. Hyman himself is no stranger to the sting of a disallowed goal; he had previously experienced the disappointment of a disallowed goal due to a video review verdict that Draisaitl had been offside.

The Trend of Unfavorable Reviews

Another team member, Evander Kane, also had a goal disallowed because of a contentious hand pass by Derek Ryan. Kane noted a trend of unfavorable goal-review outcomes for the team, sparking a sense of unease among the players whenever a goal is sent for review. However, in this particular instance, the review was in their favor, offering a much-needed relief.

Relief and Humor Amid Tensions

The players expressed a mixed sense of relief and humor regarding the outcome of the recent goal review, despite the past frustrations. The upheld goal not only solidified their victory but also shattered the recent trend of unfavorable reviews. This moment of triumph, sprinkled with a dash of humor, was a welcome break from the tension that typically surrounds these reviews, bringing some lightness to the fierce competition on the ice.