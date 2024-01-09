en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Consello Group Unveils New Division ‘Consello Strive’ with Tom Brady and Serena Williams

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Consello Group Unveils New Division ‘Consello Strive’ with Tom Brady and Serena Williams

The Consello Group, co-founded by Ireland’s Declan Kelly and NFL superstar Tom Brady, announced the inception of a novel division, Consello Strive. This venture will amalgamate sports, entertainment, and leadership development into a single unified platform, as per the official communique issued from the company’s headquarters in New York City.

Consello Strive: A New Dimension in Sports and Leadership Development

Joining Brady and Kelly as founding partners of Consello Strive are tennis legend Serena Williams and NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol. Williams is set to deepen her association with the company while Gasol has been entrusted with the task of extending the company’s influence in Spanish-speaking regions.

The services that Consello Strive plans to offer encompass advisory, investing, content and intellectual property, and leadership development for sports and non-sports entities alike. As part of its global rollout, the company intends to announce several commercial partnerships.

Leadership Speaks: The Vision for Consello Strive

Declan Kelly, the founder, chairman, and chief executive of Consello Group, expressed unwavering faith in Consello Strive’s potential to revolutionize the global landscape of sports, entertainment, and leadership development. He was echoed by Serena Williams, who conveyed her exhilaration at the prospect of this new chapter in her life. Tom Brady, on his part, underscored his fervor for the leadership development facet of Consello Strive.

The Consello Group: A Brief Backdrop

Consello Group was established by Kelly in early 2022, with a focus on a range of financial and corporate services. The company boasts offices in multiple cities globally. Prior to this, Kelly co-founded Teneo and served as its CEO until June 2021, when he stepped down amidst allegations of misconduct.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, recently made a surprising revelation during a TikTok interview. When asked about the most famous person in his contacts, Kelce named pop icon Justin Timberlake, humorously adding that the singer would unlikely answer his call due to his busy schedule. However, it was his second mention that
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
3 mins ago
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
5 mins ago
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
1 min ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
2 mins ago
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
2 mins ago
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Latest Headlines
World News
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
9 seconds
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
30 seconds
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
49 seconds
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
1 min
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
1 min
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
1 min
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
2 mins
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
2 mins
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
3 mins
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
5 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
4 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app