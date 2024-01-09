Consello Group Unveils New Division ‘Consello Strive’ with Tom Brady and Serena Williams

The Consello Group, co-founded by Ireland’s Declan Kelly and NFL superstar Tom Brady, announced the inception of a novel division, Consello Strive. This venture will amalgamate sports, entertainment, and leadership development into a single unified platform, as per the official communique issued from the company’s headquarters in New York City.

Consello Strive: A New Dimension in Sports and Leadership Development

Joining Brady and Kelly as founding partners of Consello Strive are tennis legend Serena Williams and NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol. Williams is set to deepen her association with the company while Gasol has been entrusted with the task of extending the company’s influence in Spanish-speaking regions.

The services that Consello Strive plans to offer encompass advisory, investing, content and intellectual property, and leadership development for sports and non-sports entities alike. As part of its global rollout, the company intends to announce several commercial partnerships.

Leadership Speaks: The Vision for Consello Strive

Declan Kelly, the founder, chairman, and chief executive of Consello Group, expressed unwavering faith in Consello Strive’s potential to revolutionize the global landscape of sports, entertainment, and leadership development. He was echoed by Serena Williams, who conveyed her exhilaration at the prospect of this new chapter in her life. Tom Brady, on his part, underscored his fervor for the leadership development facet of Consello Strive.

The Consello Group: A Brief Backdrop

Consello Group was established by Kelly in early 2022, with a focus on a range of financial and corporate services. The company boasts offices in multiple cities globally. Prior to this, Kelly co-founded Teneo and served as its CEO until June 2021, when he stepped down amidst allegations of misconduct.