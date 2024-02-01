Conrrado Moscoso Crowned The World Games Athlete of the Year 2023

In a triumphant moment for Bolivia and the sporting world, the nation's racquetball marvel, Conrrado Moscoso, has been declared The World Games Athlete of the Year 2023. With an impressive tally of 75,389 votes, Moscoso surpassed Italy's celebrated FPV drone pilot, Luisa Rizzo, who secured second place with 55,834 votes.

A Balancing Act of Sports and Genders

The World Games (TWG), a multi-sport event recognized by the International Olympic Committee, saw a fair representation of sports and genders among the top four, with two men and two women gracing the podium. This reflects the International World Games Association's (IWGA) commitment to promoting gender equality. The third and fourth places were captured by DanceSport's German duo Marius-Andrei Balan and Khrystyna Moshenska, and UAE's Ju-Jitsu phenom Faisal Al Ketbi, respectively.

Champions Galore

Aside from Moscoso and Rizzo, Balan and Moshenska have dominated the World Dance Sport Federation's World Ranking List since 2020. Simultaneously, Al Ketbi has multiple World Ju-Jitsu Championships and TWG gold medals to his name. The spirited competition for the 2023 title, held after a final voting round that concluded on January 31, 2024, saw a total of 22 athletes in the running.

Inspiration and Gratitude

Moscoso, currently the men's singles World champion in racquetball, is not just a sportsman but a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation. He expressed his gratitude for the award and his ambition to inspire young people to pursue their passion for sports. Rizzo, too, is a force to be reckoned with, holding a Guinness World Record to her name. All the athletes expressed their gratitude, attributing their success to the unwavering support of their respective sports communities.

As we look forward to the next TWG scheduled for August 2025 in Chengdu, China, the achievements of these athletes remind us that sportsmanship goes beyond the play, encapsulating stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.