en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series’ Fourth Race

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series’ Fourth Race

On a bright Sunday at Lagoon Park, the air was thick with excitement. The fourth race of the One Communications MTB Series was about to commence. Amidst the lush greenery and the heart-pounding anticipation of the crowd, we saw an epic battle unfold on the challenging course, featuring Bermuda’s only quadruple downhill Berm section. The event, masterfully orchestrated by Fat Tire Massive, became the stage for Conor White’s triumphant return to the top of the leaderboard in the Male Open 60 Minute class.

White’s Second Win of the Season

Despite missing the previous two races, White rallied, manifesting an extraordinary display of endurance and skill. He completed nine laps in a stunning 1 hour, 1 minute, and 9 seconds, edging out Jackson Langley by a mere second to secure his second victory of the season. Che’quan Richardson, another formidable competitor, finished third in this class, completing one lap less than White and Langley.

Standings Update

With this victory, White has once again staked his claim in the series. However, Langley, despite his narrow defeat, maintains the lead in the series standings with 87 points. Following him is Alan Potts with 77, and the defending champion Kavin Smith in third place with 69 points. The competition on the male front continues to be as fierce as ever.

In the Female Open 60 Minute class, Charlotte Millington raced to victory, finishing her seven laps quicker than Wendy-Ann Thomas. This resulted in a tie between them at the top of the standings with 87 points each, with Panzy Olander in third place with 66 points.

Victories in Other Categories

Charles Dunstan claimed his victory in the Male Open 30 Minute class while Sherman Darrell finished third. Incidentally, Kareem Johnson secured his first win of the season in the Novice male class, marking a significant milestone in his racing career. Katrina Carr emerged victorious in the closely contested Novice female class. In the youth categories, Ray Richardson, Skye Ferguson, Jonah MacGuiness, and Ava Swart led their respective divisions to victory, showcasing the promising future of mountain biking in Bermuda.

The One Communications MTB Series continues to be a spectacle of skill, endurance, and sheer determination, as each athlete pushes their limits to conquer the challenging courses. As the series progresses, we look forward to more thrilling races and nail-biting finishes.

0
Bermuda Cycling Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Minister Overrides DAB's Denial, Approves Controversial Food Truck Project
8 hours ago
Minister Overrides DAB's Denial, Approves Controversial Food Truck Project
Financial Adviser Shane Helberg Stresses the Importance of Universal Financial Planning at Proven Wealth Bermuda
8 hours ago
Financial Adviser Shane Helberg Stresses the Importance of Universal Financial Planning at Proven Wealth Bermuda
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Bermuda's Kenni Thompson Joins AFC Bournemouth in Bid for Promotion
7 hours ago
Bermuda's Kenni Thompson Joins AFC Bournemouth in Bid for Promotion
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
1 min
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
1 min
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
3 mins
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
3 mins
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
3 mins
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
3 mins
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
4 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
4 mins
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
4 mins
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
40 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app