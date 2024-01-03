en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Conor McGregor’s Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Conor McGregor’s Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight

In a surprise announcement, Conor McGregor, the former two-division champion, has declared his return to the UFC. In a battle set for June 29th, McGregor is to face Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout. This return to the octagon has been anticipated since both fighters played coaching roles in The Ultimate Fighter. However, the real talking point is McGregor’s decision to compete at 185 pounds, a move that has caused many in the fighting world to raise their eyebrows.

McGregor’s Physical Transformation

The Irish fighter’s physical appearance has sparked a flurry of comments and speculations. Notably, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, during his podcast ‘Believe You Me,’ had some critical remarks about McGregor’s physique. He observed that McGregor’s arm appeared ‘a little flabby gabby,’ implying that McGregor has gained weight but looks ‘soft.’

Bisping’s co-host, Anthony Smith, and fighter Brendan Loughnane, who trained with McGregor in Dubai, also commented on his increased size. They estimate McGregor’s current weight to be over 200 pounds, a significant increase for a fighter who has historically competed in lighter weight classes.

Challenging the Middleweight Division

McGregor’s decision to step into the middleweight division has stirred intrigue among fans and experts alike. The division, traditionally dominated by heavier and stronger fighters, presents a new challenge for McGregor who has predominantly fought in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. His decision to move up several weight classes for his return fight is a bold one indeed.

Bisping’s Reflections on Middleweight

Michael Bisping, having navigated the middleweight division himself, shared some insights from his experience. Bisping, who achieved one of the sport’s most notable underdog victories by becoming the middleweight champion at UFC 199, knows the challenges that await McGregor. He successfully defended his title at UFC 204 against Dan Henderson, before eventually losing it to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

McGregor’s return to the UFC and the decision to fight in the middleweight division marks a new chapter in his career. Only time will tell how this bold move will play out for the Irish fighter.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
2 mins ago
Trim Castle Set for Major Upgrade with New Visitor Centre
In a significant development for Irish tourism, Trim Castle, one of Ireland’s most frequented heritage sites, is set to undergo a remarkable transformation. The upgrade will see the conservation, refurbishment, and extension of the Market House building in Trim into a state-of-the-art visitor centre. A New Chapter for Trim Castle Annually attracting over 110,000 visitors,
Trim Castle Set for Major Upgrade with New Visitor Centre
Pat McCormack Steps Down, Leaves Legacy of Unity at ICMSA
22 mins ago
Pat McCormack Steps Down, Leaves Legacy of Unity at ICMSA
Euan East Secures Victory for Linfield in Premiership Clash
33 mins ago
Euan East Secures Victory for Linfield in Premiership Clash
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
5 mins ago
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
A Year of Progress: Trim and Surrounding Areas Witness Notable Developments in 2023
6 mins ago
A Year of Progress: Trim and Surrounding Areas Witness Notable Developments in 2023
Maura Dineen Bids Farewell: Moynalvey NS Principal Retires After Two Decades
6 mins ago
Maura Dineen Bids Farewell: Moynalvey NS Principal Retires After Two Decades
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
21 seconds
Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
30 seconds
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
1 min
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
2 mins
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
2 mins
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
2 mins
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
2 mins
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
2 mins
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
2 mins
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
18 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
30 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app