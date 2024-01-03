Conor McGregor’s Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight

In a surprise announcement, Conor McGregor, the former two-division champion, has declared his return to the UFC. In a battle set for June 29th, McGregor is to face Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout. This return to the octagon has been anticipated since both fighters played coaching roles in The Ultimate Fighter. However, the real talking point is McGregor’s decision to compete at 185 pounds, a move that has caused many in the fighting world to raise their eyebrows.

McGregor’s Physical Transformation

The Irish fighter’s physical appearance has sparked a flurry of comments and speculations. Notably, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, during his podcast ‘Believe You Me,’ had some critical remarks about McGregor’s physique. He observed that McGregor’s arm appeared ‘a little flabby gabby,’ implying that McGregor has gained weight but looks ‘soft.’

Bisping’s co-host, Anthony Smith, and fighter Brendan Loughnane, who trained with McGregor in Dubai, also commented on his increased size. They estimate McGregor’s current weight to be over 200 pounds, a significant increase for a fighter who has historically competed in lighter weight classes.

Challenging the Middleweight Division

McGregor’s decision to step into the middleweight division has stirred intrigue among fans and experts alike. The division, traditionally dominated by heavier and stronger fighters, presents a new challenge for McGregor who has predominantly fought in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. His decision to move up several weight classes for his return fight is a bold one indeed.

Bisping’s Reflections on Middleweight

Michael Bisping, having navigated the middleweight division himself, shared some insights from his experience. Bisping, who achieved one of the sport’s most notable underdog victories by becoming the middleweight champion at UFC 199, knows the challenges that await McGregor. He successfully defended his title at UFC 204 against Dan Henderson, before eventually losing it to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

McGregor’s return to the UFC and the decision to fight in the middleweight division marks a new chapter in his career. Only time will tell how this bold move will play out for the Irish fighter.