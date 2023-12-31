en English
Sports

Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:10 pm EST
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor, the eminent mixed martial artist, has announced a momentous return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), pitting him against Michael Chandler on June 29 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The announcement broke on social media, setting the stage for a middleweight showdown at 185 pounds. Chandler, a three-time Bellator champion, promptly accepted the weight class proposal, expressing keenness to encounter McGregor at his peak.

McGregor’s Comeback Amidst Setbacks

McGregor’s return to the UFC comes after a series of adversities including a leg break during his last bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and subsequent sexual assault accusations, from which he was cleared of criminal charges. The former two-division champion’s announcement, however, has yet to receive official confirmation from UFC, the timing of which aligns with the traditional dates of International Fight Week.

Transition in Drug-Testing Partnerships

The comeback also coincides with the termination of the official drug-testing partnership between USADA and UFC, as Drug Free Sport International assumes the responsibility. McGregor’s absence from the USADA drug-testing pool had previously delayed the fight, yet UFC boss Dana White confirmed that McGregor would not be fighting until the summer.

Uncharted Territory for Both Fighters

Both McGregor and Chandler, who has most recently suffered a loss to Poirier at UFC 281, have never competed in the middleweight category before. Chandler has fought predominantly at 155 pounds and has expressed confidence about the upcoming bout, predicting a second-round finish. This long-anticipated fight could potentially set McGregor back on track for a title opportunity, should he secure a victory.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

