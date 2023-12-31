Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor, the eminent mixed martial artist, has announced a momentous return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), pitting him against Michael Chandler on June 29 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The announcement broke on social media, setting the stage for a middleweight showdown at 185 pounds. Chandler, a three-time Bellator champion, promptly accepted the weight class proposal, expressing keenness to encounter McGregor at his peak.

McGregor’s Comeback Amidst Setbacks

McGregor’s return to the UFC comes after a series of adversities including a leg break during his last bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and subsequent sexual assault accusations, from which he was cleared of criminal charges. The former two-division champion’s announcement, however, has yet to receive official confirmation from UFC, the timing of which aligns with the traditional dates of International Fight Week.

Transition in Drug-Testing Partnerships

The comeback also coincides with the termination of the official drug-testing partnership between USADA and UFC, as Drug Free Sport International assumes the responsibility. McGregor’s absence from the USADA drug-testing pool had previously delayed the fight, yet UFC boss Dana White confirmed that McGregor would not be fighting until the summer.

Uncharted Territory for Both Fighters

Both McGregor and Chandler, who has most recently suffered a loss to Poirier at UFC 281, have never competed in the middleweight category before. Chandler has fought predominantly at 155 pounds and has expressed confidence about the upcoming bout, predicting a second-round finish. This long-anticipated fight could potentially set McGregor back on track for a title opportunity, should he secure a victory.