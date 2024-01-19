Connor Clifton's Positive Turnaround Boosts Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres have found a new beacon of hope in defenseman, Connor Clifton, who, following his three-year contract signing, has acclimated well to his new role. A significant shift in his performance trajectory has been observed since December 1, which has been instrumental in the team's recent victories.

Advertisment

Clifton's Journey to Buffalo

Initially, Clifton was paired with Rasmus Dahlin during training camp but began the season playing alongside Erik Johnson on the left side. This was a transition from his usual comfort zone on the right side. His initial performance was marred by a suspension after a hit on Nico Hischier, which prompted a more cautious approach to his physical play.

Turnaround in Performance

Advertisment

However, the tide seemed to turn in Clifton's favor from the start of December. Not only has he maintained a positive goal differential while on the ice, but his involvement in the offense with several assists has also been noted. The Sabres' head coach, Don Granato, and teammate Erik Johnson have commended Clifton's improved play, attributing it to his increased decisiveness and confidence.

Luukkonen's Stellar Performance

In addition to Clifton's stride towards success, the Sabres have seen a stellar performance from goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Luukkonen has forged an impressive six-game run with a 5-1-0 record, a 1.17 goals-against average, and a .956 save percentage. This makes it the best stretch by a Sabres goalie in quite some time, cementing his position as the clear No. 1 goalie.

As the Sabres continue to balance the lines and focus on getting pucks to the net, their performance has culminated in recent victories and a push towards a better record. With a refreshing degree of positivity in the team's outlook, they continue to aim for playoff contention.