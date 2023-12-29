en English
Hockey

Connor Bedard: The Rising Star in Chicago Blackhawks’ Jersey

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:05 pm EST
Connor Bedard: The Rising Star in Chicago Blackhawks’ Jersey

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NHL draft, skated for the first time in his own Chicago Blackhawks jersey, bearing his name and No. 98, at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The event, featuring Bedard and 33 other players, included activities such as autograph signing, photo and video shoots, and posing for their first official Upper Deck trading cards.

Rookies Embrace the Limelight

Bedard, an avid hockey card collector in his youth, voiced his thrill about the possibility of seeing himself on a card. Recalling his childhood hobby, he said, “It’s pretty cool to think that kids might be collecting my card now.” Other prospects, including Matt Savoie (Buffalo Sabres) and Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars), shared similar sentiments about the significance of this milestone. Despite the attention that Bedard has received due to his exceptional player status in the WHL and comparisons to NHL stars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, he handled the fanfare with ease.

Underdogs Emerge

William Dufour (New York Islanders) and Owen Beck (Montreal Canadiens), who weren’t first-round picks, expressed gratitude for being part of the showcase. They recognized it as an opportunity to inspire confidence for their future careers. “It’s a big step for me,” said Dufour. “I’m just trying to take it all in and learn from it.”

Bedard’s Promising Start to NHL Career

Bedard, who is using the Sherwood Rekker Legend Pro hockey stick for the NHL season, scored his second goal of the game in overtime, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. He leads NHL rookies in scoring, has three goals in his last two games, and has extended his points streak to five games. Bedard is the third-youngest player in NHL history to score his first OT goal. Moreover, he scored his 14th goal of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks, breaking the scoreless tie late in the opening frame. His performance has been met with growing admiration in Chicago.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

