en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season

Aaron Connolly, the stalwart manager of East Kilbride Thistle, has pledged his allegiance to the club for an additional two years, signing a contract extension that will see him at the helm until the summer of 2026. This announcement comes in the wake of a strong first half of the football season, with the team making a robust push for promotion from the West of Scotland Fourth Division.

Transforming a Struggling Team

Connolly, who took over managerial duties in the throes of a relegation struggle, has since transformed the team into a high-scoring, entertaining squad. Their current campaign for promotion is a testament to his strategic prowess and determination. His leadership has not only invigorated the players but also revitalized the club’s morale, creating an atmosphere of ambition and positivity.

Steele’s Continued Commitment

Mark Steele, the Assistant Manager of East Kilbride Thistle, has also extended his tenure alongside Connolly. Steele expressed his satisfaction with the club’s trajectory and environment, applauding the constructive atmosphere that has been instrumental in the team’s progress. His ongoing commitment further solidifies the stability and continuity of the club’s leadership.

Developing Young Talent

Connolly’s tenure has been marked by significant development, not only within the team but also within himself as a manager. He has been instrumental in enhancing the club’s youth pathway, nurturing young talent and preparing the next generation of football stars. Both he and Steele are enthusiastic about continuing their work, fostering young talent, and upholding the club’s positive momentum. The East Kilbride Thistle community, comprising players, staff, committee, and fans, has been lauded for their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
In an electrifying display of skill and strategy, Taylor Heise piloted Minnesota to a 3-1 triumph over Toronto in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Heise’s commendable contribution of two goals and an assist has not only kept Minnesota’s unbeaten streak intact but also spotlighted her as a formidable force in the league. Heise’s Performance:
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
Jack Nicklaus Predicts His Major Championship Record to Stand Unchallenged
7 mins ago
Jack Nicklaus Predicts His Major Championship Record to Stand Unchallenged
Jamshedpur FC Triumphs over NorthEast United in Kalinga Super Cup
13 mins ago
Jamshedpur FC Triumphs over NorthEast United in Kalinga Super Cup
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
5 mins ago
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
6 mins ago
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
6 mins ago
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
Latest Headlines
World News
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
2 mins
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
2 mins
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
4 mins
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
5 mins
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
5 mins
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
6 mins
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
6 mins
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
7 mins
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
42 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app