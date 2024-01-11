Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season

Aaron Connolly, the stalwart manager of East Kilbride Thistle, has pledged his allegiance to the club for an additional two years, signing a contract extension that will see him at the helm until the summer of 2026. This announcement comes in the wake of a strong first half of the football season, with the team making a robust push for promotion from the West of Scotland Fourth Division.

Transforming a Struggling Team

Connolly, who took over managerial duties in the throes of a relegation struggle, has since transformed the team into a high-scoring, entertaining squad. Their current campaign for promotion is a testament to his strategic prowess and determination. His leadership has not only invigorated the players but also revitalized the club’s morale, creating an atmosphere of ambition and positivity.

Steele’s Continued Commitment

Mark Steele, the Assistant Manager of East Kilbride Thistle, has also extended his tenure alongside Connolly. Steele expressed his satisfaction with the club’s trajectory and environment, applauding the constructive atmosphere that has been instrumental in the team’s progress. His ongoing commitment further solidifies the stability and continuity of the club’s leadership.

Developing Young Talent

Connolly’s tenure has been marked by significant development, not only within the team but also within himself as a manager. He has been instrumental in enhancing the club’s youth pathway, nurturing young talent and preparing the next generation of football stars. Both he and Steele are enthusiastic about continuing their work, fostering young talent, and upholding the club’s positive momentum. The East Kilbride Thistle community, comprising players, staff, committee, and fans, has been lauded for their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm.