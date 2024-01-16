Connacht Rugby to Rename Stadium as Dexcom's Irish Expansion Unfolds

In a significant development that will change the landscape of Irish rugby, Connacht Rugby is set to rename The Sportsground, its iconic stadium in Galway, after clinching a naming rights deal with American multinational company, Dexcom. The new name, speculated as either Dexcom Park or Dexcom Stadium, is part of an aggressive expansion plan by Dexcom, a leading player in the manufacturing of glucose monitoring devices for diabetes management.

Dexcom's European Footprint

Dexcom's interest in Irish sports arenas comes in the wake of its plans to open its first European manufacturing facility in Athenry, Galway. The proposed plant, representing a €300m investment, is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs, amplifying Dexcom's footprint in Europe. The project has received the official endorsement of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who led the groundbreaking ceremony.

A History of Sports

The Sportsground, owned by the Galway Agricultural and Sports Society, has been a versatile sports venue since 1927. Besides hosting Connacht Rugby matches, it has been the ground for Galway GAA finals, Galway United matches, and athletics events. Despite the renaming, the venue will retain its original moniker, Galway Greyhound Stadium, for greyhound racing events.

Stadium Redevelopment

The renaming of the stadium is synchronous with the ongoing redevelopment plans. These plans include the installation of a new artificial pitch, floodlights, and the blueprint for a new stand and indoor training facility. The redevelopment is set to boost the stadium's capacity to 12,000, ushering a new era for Connacht Rugby and the diverse range of sports events the stadium hosts.