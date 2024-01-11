Conflict and Critique: A Tumultuous Time for Cruz Azul

In a recent turn of events, football club Cruz Azul faces a crisis that has shone a spotlight onto the team’s internal dynamics. Team captain, Juan Escobar, and coach Martín Anselmi have come into conflict following Escobar’s non-selection for a friendly match against Querétaro. This incident has provoked comments from Cruz Azul’s former coach, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who criticized the lack of leadership and cohesion within the team’s dressing room.

Discord at the Heart of Cruz Azul

According to Ferretti, there are no real leaders in Cruz Azul, and he described the dressing room as ‘completely broken’. He pointed out that when he took charge of the team, he assigned five players, including Escobar, to be leaders, but still perceives the current situation as fragmented. This controversy arises just before Cruz Azul’s debut in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, where they will face Pachuca at the Azul stadium.

The Future of Juan Escobar

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that Juan Escobar might have offers to play in Spanish football, as per his representative. However, Escobar’s future with Cruz Azul remains uncertain due to his recent conflict with coach Anselmi. Despite the player’s denial of the rumours on social media, it’s clear that the tension persists and discussions are ongoing within the club’s hierarchy to decide on the next course of action.

Former Coach Ferretti’s Critique

Further adding to the turmoil, Ferretti has criticized Chicharito Hernández’s signing with the Chivas, suggesting that his arrival at the team is more of a marketing move than a sporting one. As Cruz Azul grapples with internal strife, decisions made now could have far-reaching implications for the team’s performance in the forthcoming season. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what consequences it might have for Cruz Azul’s future.