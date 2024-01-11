en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Conflict and Critique: A Tumultuous Time for Cruz Azul

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
Conflict and Critique: A Tumultuous Time for Cruz Azul

In a recent turn of events, football club Cruz Azul faces a crisis that has shone a spotlight onto the team’s internal dynamics. Team captain, Juan Escobar, and coach Martín Anselmi have come into conflict following Escobar’s non-selection for a friendly match against Querétaro. This incident has provoked comments from Cruz Azul’s former coach, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who criticized the lack of leadership and cohesion within the team’s dressing room.

Discord at the Heart of Cruz Azul

According to Ferretti, there are no real leaders in Cruz Azul, and he described the dressing room as ‘completely broken’. He pointed out that when he took charge of the team, he assigned five players, including Escobar, to be leaders, but still perceives the current situation as fragmented. This controversy arises just before Cruz Azul’s debut in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, where they will face Pachuca at the Azul stadium.

The Future of Juan Escobar

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that Juan Escobar might have offers to play in Spanish football, as per his representative. However, Escobar’s future with Cruz Azul remains uncertain due to his recent conflict with coach Anselmi. Despite the player’s denial of the rumours on social media, it’s clear that the tension persists and discussions are ongoing within the club’s hierarchy to decide on the next course of action.

Former Coach Ferretti’s Critique

Further adding to the turmoil, Ferretti has criticized Chicharito Hernández’s signing with the Chivas, suggesting that his arrival at the team is more of a marketing move than a sporting one. As Cruz Azul grapples with internal strife, decisions made now could have far-reaching implications for the team’s performance in the forthcoming season. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what consequences it might have for Cruz Azul’s future.

0
Football Mexico Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
9 mins ago
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
In the looming NFC Wild Card Round, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is not the sole worry. Their special teams, dwindling at the 29th position in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, emerge as a formidable challenge, especially against the stronger Dallas Cowboys, standing tall at the 12th rank. The Packers’ special teams, despite the induction of
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
54 mins ago
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
1 hour ago
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
Masterful De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Dramatic Win Over Newcastle United
11 mins ago
Masterful De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Dramatic Win Over Newcastle United
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
26 mins ago
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
27 mins ago
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Latest Headlines
World News
KCCA Unveils Public Toilets Melding Sanitation Enhancement with Business Opportunities
55 seconds
KCCA Unveils Public Toilets Melding Sanitation Enhancement with Business Opportunities
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu
2 mins
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu
Reptile Influencer Brian Barczyk Announces Hospice Care in Emotional Farewell Video
2 mins
Reptile Influencer Brian Barczyk Announces Hospice Care in Emotional Farewell Video
Russian Senator's War Comment Sparks Global Dialogue amid Heightened Conflicts
3 mins
Russian Senator's War Comment Sparks Global Dialogue amid Heightened Conflicts
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
4 mins
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
5 mins
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
6 mins
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
7 mins
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
7 mins
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app