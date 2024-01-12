Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady

Northampton Town, popularly known as the Cobblers, is exuding an air of confidence as they prepare to face Wigan Athletic in a crucial League One fixture. The team’s manager, Jon Brady, has expressed optimism about their readiness for the match, contrasting it with their last encounter against Wigan in August. Despite a commendable performance and taking the lead through Sam Hoskins, the Cobblers fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Overcoming Challenges

Brady pointed out the challenges the Cobblers faced during their last match against Wigan. At the start of the season, the Cobblers had a shortage of fit players, a situation they have since rectified. According to Brady, these improved conditions, coupled with their recent performance, make Northampton Town a stronger contender now. The Cobblers have had a robust run, with only one loss in their previous six matches, and are currently riding high on their 1-0 win against Cheltenham Town.

Wigan Athletic: A Quality Opponent

Despite Wigan Athletic’s current 18th position in the Sky Bet League One table, Brady acknowledged their quality and adaptability. Brady cited Wigan’s recent 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup as evidence of their capabilities. If it hadn’t been for the eight-point deduction Wigan received for financial irregularities, they would be just below the Cobblers in the table. The Cobblers, therefore, are not taking their opponents lightly.

Team News

As they gear up for the rematch, the Cobblers are expecting the return of their goalkeeper, Lee Burge, from injury. However, they have lost Max Thompson, who returned to Newcastle United after his loan expired. The team’s top scorer, Sam Hoskins, is also a doubt for the game due to a groin strain, while Sam Sherring has been sidelined with an injury since Boxing Day.