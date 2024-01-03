en English
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches

In a bid to uplift the standard of football in the North America, Central America, and Caribbean region, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has been leveraging its education programs to foster advancements for Jamaican and regional football coaches. With the ‘Coaching Convention’ launched in 2022, Concacaf is aiming to chart a standardized coaching pathway for certifications that range from Concacaf C, B, A, to Pro License.

Aligning with Global Standards

The initiative is engineered to align these qualifications with those of other confederations, thereby equipping coaches within Concacaf with the requisite skills for international opportunities. Andre Waugh, Concacaf’s Senior Development Manager, underscored the significance of this program in unlocking opportunities for local and regional coaches to qualify for elevated coaching positions on the global stage.

Breaking Down Barriers

By conforming to minimum standards and engaging UEFA as consultants, Concacaf aspires to demolish obstacles for coaches like Theodore Whitmore, who boasts the highest win percentage in Jamaican national team history, to explore opportunities beyond their home turf. The ultimate ambition is to cultivate a cadre of well-educated coaches capable of spearheading national teams, and to strategize for the export of coaches from the region for gainful international employment.

Developing Coach Educators

Recently, a coach educators’ course was conducted in Jamaica, where 18 coach educators hailing from seven Concacaf member associations were trained to guide the evolution of student coaches in the region. This development comes on the heels of the New England Revolution appointing Caleb Porter as their new head coach following Bruce Arena’s resignation. Porter, a highly respected coach with multiple MLS Cup championships to his name, is entrusted with steering the team to victory. As the Revolution prepares to lock horns with Club Atlético Independiente in a Concacaf Champions Cup first round game, they have also witnessed a marked increase in attendance, with forecasts placing them among the top five in the league for attendance.

In a recent development, Concacaf has forged a partnership with the Aspire Academy to amplify football coaching opportunities in the region. This alliance will proffer advanced coaching education and development programs for coaches at all echelons, with the objective of enhancing the overall standard of football in Concacaf.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

