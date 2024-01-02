Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed

In a tragic start to the new year, a man in his 20s was killed in a road accident on the M7 in Kildare, marking the first road death of 2024. The incident, which occurred on January 1, 2024, involved the car hitting a raised grass bank. The driver, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries deemed non-life threatening. The westbound side of the M7, situated between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare, remains closed for investigation. Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses and any available camera footage.

News outlets Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader provide comprehensive coverage of various topics pertinent to the Kildare and Leinster regions in Ireland. Among the issues covered are updates on local businesses, with Aldi receiving the green light to expand its Naas store, and Uisce Éireann answering for the Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant’s breach of discharge rules.

These outlets also address national concerns, with new research suggesting that Ireland did not experience excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a heartening turn of events, a west Wicklow village was celebrated with a Pride of Place award.

Sports news is a focal point, with reports on Milltown’s attempt to secure a spot in the All-Ireland decider and updates on a variety of sports including GAA, soccer, rugby, and horse racing. Crime and court news also feature prominently, highlighting cases dismissed at Naas court and drug-related arrests.

Cultural and entertainment topics are not overlooked, with coverage of the Punchestown Races, Irish politics, arts, and horoscopes. Property and motoring news also capture reader interest, presenting real estate listings and discussing changes planned for Mondello Park.