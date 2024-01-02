en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed

In a tragic start to the new year, a man in his 20s was killed in a road accident on the M7 in Kildare, marking the first road death of 2024. The incident, which occurred on January 1, 2024, involved the car hitting a raised grass bank. The driver, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries deemed non-life threatening. The westbound side of the M7, situated between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare, remains closed for investigation. Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses and any available camera footage.

Local News Outlets Cover Array of Topics

News outlets Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader provide comprehensive coverage of various topics pertinent to the Kildare and Leinster regions in Ireland. Among the issues covered are updates on local businesses, with Aldi receiving the green light to expand its Naas store, and Uisce Éireann answering for the Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant’s breach of discharge rules.

Research Indicates No Excess Deaths During Pandemic

These outlets also address national concerns, with new research suggesting that Ireland did not experience excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a heartening turn of events, a west Wicklow village was celebrated with a Pride of Place award.

Sports and Crime News Dominate Headlines

Sports news is a focal point, with reports on Milltown’s attempt to secure a spot in the All-Ireland decider and updates on a variety of sports including GAA, soccer, rugby, and horse racing. Crime and court news also feature prominently, highlighting cases dismissed at Naas court and drug-related arrests.

Cultural and Entertainment News Abound

Cultural and entertainment topics are not overlooked, with coverage of the Punchestown Races, Irish politics, arts, and horoscopes. Property and motoring news also capture reader interest, presenting real estate listings and discussing changes planned for Mondello Park.

0
Ireland Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CCPC's Rigorous Scrutiny of Mergers in 2023 Signals Strong Consumer Protection

By BNN Correspondents

Carlow Schools Triumph in 'Someone Like Me' National Art Contest

By BNN Correspondents

German Developer Submits Plan for Ireland’s Largest Solar Farm

By BNN Correspondents

Sinn Féin President Condemns Far-Right's Misuse of Irish Nationalism in Anti-Immigration Campaigns

By BNN Correspondents

Tetrarch's Proposed Assisted Living Development in Goatstown Raises Co ...
@Ireland · 21 mins
Tetrarch's Proposed Assisted Living Development in Goatstown Raises Co ...
heart comment 0
Darragh Burns Signed by Shamrock Rovers on Season-Long Loan from MK Dons

By Salman Khan

Darragh Burns Signed by Shamrock Rovers on Season-Long Loan from MK Dons
Laois Community Mourns the Departure of Cherished Residents

By BNN Correspondents

Laois Community Mourns the Departure of Cherished Residents
Dublin Store Sells €1 Million Winning Ticket in New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin Store Sells €1 Million Winning Ticket in New Year's Eve Millionaire Raffle
Laois Leisure Portarlington’s Annual Membership Sale: A Fitness Bargain

By Salman Khan

Laois Leisure Portarlington's Annual Membership Sale: A Fitness Bargain
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
15 seconds
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
46 seconds
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
57 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
58 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
58 seconds
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
59 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
1 min
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
1 min
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
59 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app