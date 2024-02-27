Comox Valley Runners Excel in Cedar 12K and Vancouver First Half Marathon

Runners from the Comox Valley have recently showcased their athleticism and determination in two significant running events, marking a vibrant period for the local athletic community. The Island Race Series' third event, the Cedar 12K, provided a picturesque yet challenging course for participants, while the Vancouver First Half Marathon tested endurance at a higher competitive level. Amid these events, the Comox Valley Road Runners (CVRR) and the Run to Beer Comox Valley group have emerged with commendable performances, highlighting the depth of running talent in the area.

Standout Performances at Cedar 12K

Among the participants, Dan Wilson led the Comox Valley athletes with a remarkable time of 48:04, claiming fourth place in the M50-54 category. Hot on his heels, Derek Brenchley finished at 48:17, not only topping the M65-69 age group but also being the first CVRR member to cross the finish line. Ken Manning and Maureen McDonald also made significant impacts, finishing second in the M70-74 category and first among CVRR women, respectively. Additionally, the Run to Beer Comox Valley group saw Kim Coscia as its first finisher, demonstrating the group's growing presence in the local running scene.

Vancouver First Half Marathon Highlights

The Vancouver First Half Marathon was another arena for the Comox Valley runners to shine, with Aidan Anderson leading the CVRR team by finishing ninth overall. This performance underscores the high level of training and dedication within the CVRR, a club known for nurturing runners of all abilities towards achieving personal bests and competitive results. The event attracted a broad field of participants, offering a challenging course that tested athletes' winter training progress.

Community and Upcoming Events

The Comox Valley's running scene is bustling with activities, with the CVRR 5k Running Clinic currently at its midpoint. This clinic is gearing up participants for a 5k Fun Run on March 23, open to runners of all levels seeking to test their training in a friendly yet competitive environment. Following closely, the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon on March 24 promises to be a highlight of the local running calendar, relying on the support of a large volunteer base to ensure its success. These events not only foster a strong sense of community among local runners but also contribute to the vibrant sports culture in the Comox Valley.

As the Comox Valley running community continues to grow and achieve impressive results, the focus now turns to the preparation for the upcoming half marathon and other future events. With strong performances in both the Cedar 12K and the Vancouver First Half Marathon, local runners have set high expectations for themselves and their peers, further strengthening the competitive spirit and camaraderie that define this dynamic community.