Comox Valley Kickers: Women's Nail-Biting Loss and Men's Triumph

In a thrilling display of rugby prowess, the Comox Valley Kickers women's team faced off against the James Bay Athletic Association (JBAA) in a nail-biting match on February 13, 2024. Despite a valiant effort, the Kickers narrowly lost 17-15 to the JBAA.

A Hard-Fought Battle

The Comox Valley Kickers women's team, known for their strong defense and agile offense, put up a fierce fight against the formidable James Bay Athletic Association. With tries scored by Ava Perkins, Sienna Stigant, and Cali McKay, the Kickers showcased their skills and determination on the field.

Although the final score of 17-15 favored the JBAA, the Kickers' performance was a testament to their resilience and teamwork. Spectators were on the edge of their seats as both teams demonstrated exceptional rugby skills and sportsmanship.

Men's Team Dominates the Meraloma Rogues

In a stark contrast to the women's match, the Comox Valley Kickers men's team annihilated the Meraloma Rogues with an astounding score of 86-0. The men's team exhibited unparalleled offensive and defensive capabilities, leaving the Rogues struggling to keep up.

This resounding victory comes as a much-needed boost for the men's team, following a previous loss. The win propels them to seventh place in the Second Division, with an impressive record of 4-1-2.

Looking Ahead: Growth and Upcoming Matches

Both the Comox Valley Kickers women's and men's teams welcome new players to join their ranks. Practices are held at Cumberland Village Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and growth.

The men's team is gearing up to host the Nanaimo Hornets this coming Saturday, while the women's team enjoys a well-deserved bye. As the season progresses, fans and players alike eagerly anticipate the unfolding stories and triumphs on the rugby pitch.

Key Takeaways:

The Comox Valley Kickers women's rugby team lost a close match against the James Bay Athletic Association, with a score of 17-15.

The Kickers men's team dominated the Meraloma Rogues, winning 86-0 and improving to seventh place in the Second Division.

Both teams are inviting new players to join their practices at Cumberland Village Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The men's team will host the Nanaimo Hornets this Saturday, while the women's team has a bye.

In the world of rugby, every match is a tale of grit, determination, and camaraderie. The Comox Valley Kickers continue to captivate audiences with their passion and skill, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in their stories.