Community Spirit on Ice: Edwards Outdoor Rink Thrives with Local Support

Five years ago, a vision for a communal gathering place in Edwards, Colorado, began with the construction of an outdoor ice rink, a project that has since blossomed into a beloved winter hub for families and enthusiasts alike. Spearheaded by a small group led by visionary Paul Golden, the endeavor has grown through the dedication of volunteers and the generous backing of local organizations, including Mountain Recreation, Edwards Metro District, Berry Creek Metro District, Vail Mountaineer Hockey, and Vail Honeywagon.

From Humble Beginnings to Community Staple

The journey of the Edwards Outdoor Ice Rink started in the neighborhood of Singletree, where the founders faced initial challenges due to a lack of resources and knowledge. However, under the guidance of Andy Clark and the team behind the Eagle Outdoor Ice Rink, the project gained momentum. It wasn't long before a second rink was established in a more central location, leveraging innovative solutions such as sand and concrete barriers to overcome topographical hurdles. The transition to a new site near the Edwards Field House marked a significant turning point, further enhanced last year by the introduction of a dedicated water line that facilitated the construction of two distinct rinks catering to recreational skaters and hockey players.

Community Engagement and Expansion

The remarkable growth of the volunteer team, from three to forty members, underscores the community's investment in the rink's success. These volunteers, including a standout contributor from the Vail Daily, have braved cold nights and early mornings to maintain and improve the ice. This year, despite the challenges posed by warm weather in mid-December, their efforts culminated in the creation of two expansive ice rinks. The larger of the two, designed for hockey, measures an impressive 70 feet by 110 feet. The result is a vibrant winter center that has attracted families of diverse backgrounds and skill levels, embodying the spirit of unity and recreation.

Looking Forward: A Tradition of Togetherness

The Edwards Outdoor Ice Rink has transcended its initial purpose, evolving into a symbol of community resilience and togetherness. As it stands, the rink serves not just as a recreational facility but as a testament to what can be achieved through collective effort and support. The gratitude expressed by the organizers to their partners, sponsors, and the community at large is a reflection of the deep bonds forged in the cold but heartwarming atmosphere of the rinks. With plans already in motion for the next winter season, the Edwards ice rink promises to continue being a focal point of joy, health, and unity for the residents of Edwards and beyond.

The story of the Edwards Outdoor Ice Rink is more than a narrative of overcoming logistical challenges; it is a celebration of community spirit, volunteerism, and the joy of winter sports. As the rinks fill with laughter and the sound of skates gliding on ice, they remind us of the power of shared goals and the beauty of turning a simple idea into a cherished community asset.