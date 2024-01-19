Commonwealth Sees Financial Boost from Gambling Sector as Pennsylvania Hits Record Revenue

The Commonwealth witnessed a significant surge in its financial gains from the gambling sector in the recent month, with taxable sports wagering revenue reaching a noteworthy $60.55 million. This remarkable revenue sprouted from both mobile/online sports wagering licensees, totaling an impressive eight, and an additional three in-person licensees. The Commonwealth's broader casino operations added a substantial $1.623 billion to the tax coffers, while sports wagering operations chipped in an additional $93.87 million in taxes.

Record Revenue from Pennsylvania's Gaming Industry

The Pennsylvania gaming industry had a stellar year in 2023, breaking records with a revenue of $5.7 billion. This figure indicates a commendable 9.3% increase year-over-year. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board's year-end report attributed this record-breaking performance primarily to iGaming, which alone generated $1.74 billion in revenue. This marks a significant 28% increase from the previous year, 2022. Physical slot machines and sports betting also witnessed considerable increases in their revenue.

The Impact of iGaming and the Growth of Brick-and-Mortar Casinos

Despite the impressive growth of iGaming, concerns are brewing about its potential impact on the growth of brick-and-mortar casinos. Pennsylvania's Parx Casino was the top grossing casino in the state, but the rise of iGaming might challenge such traditional establishments in the future.

Comparison with New Jersey's Gaming Revenue

In the race for gaming revenue, the Commonwealth lost its second-place ranking to New Jersey. The latter reported an astounding over $5.77 billion in revenue for the year 2023. This comparison puts into perspective the competitive landscape of the gaming industry in these regions.

The Commonwealth classifies its gambling facilities based on their offerings. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbour are designated as category 1 resort-casinos, while Plainridge Park Casino holds the classification of a category 2 slots facility. These categorizations impact the tax rates and the specific amounts paid by each venue.