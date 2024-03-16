Commonwealth Gold Medalist Achinta Sheuli Expelled from Olympic Camp for Hostel Breach

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has faced expulsion from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp following a significant breach of discipline. The incident, involving unauthorized entry into the women's hostel at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, has led to Sheuli's immediate removal from the camp, putting an end to his Olympic aspirations.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Breach of Discipline

The disciplinary breach occurred late Thursday night when Sheuli, a 22-year-old competitor in the men's 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel while entering the women's hostel. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) acted swiftly, with video evidence negating the need for an investigative panel. "Such indiscipline will not be tolerated," stated an IWLF official, highlighting the seriousness of the breach and the prompt actions taken to address it.

Olympic Dreams Derailed

Advertisment

Following his expulsion, Sheuli's chances of participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics have been severely compromised. His disqualification from the camp means he will also miss the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, a crucial event for Olympic qualification. Positioned 27th in the Olympic qualification rankings, Sheuli had a potential pathway to the Games through the continental quota, which now remains unattainable. This setback not only affects Sheuli's career trajectory but also narrows India's representation in weightlifting at the Paris Games to Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi.

Focus Shifts to Remaining Contenders

With Sheuli's Olympic journey cut short, attention now shifts to Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi, who are set to compete in the IWF World Cup in Thailand. This event marks Chanu's return to competition following a hiatus due to a hip tendinitis injury. Under the stringent 2024 Olympic qualification rules, their performance in the upcoming World Cup and other designated events will be pivotal in securing their spots at the Paris Olympics.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of discipline and conduct for athletes, particularly when preparing for events of such magnitude as the Olympics. While Sheuli's expulsion casts a shadow over his promising career, it also underscores the rigorous standards athletes must adhere to, both on and off the field.